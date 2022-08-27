Opinion

Any Newcastle United fans looking for a drink at Wolves – I recommend…Birmingham

I’ve been to loads of grounds around the country following Newcastle United and also turning up at random games, purely for the love of football and the chance to experience somewhere different.

Living in London I have friends who support many different teams.

About six or seven years ago a group of us went to watch Barnet at home to Accrington Stanley, the visitors only recently had got back into the football league.

So, me, my Welsh Cardiff supporting mate, and a few other guys from other random towns, are out in Barnet. It is a Saturday afternoon enjoying a pre-match beer and we get abuse from Accrington fans who assume we, all five of us, are cockneys. I want to react to their ignorance but sometimes it is not worth rising to it and we look at the Accrington lads, shake our heads and walk away laughing at their moronic attitude / behaviour. Can’t remember the game, just the experience of having to drink in the vicinity of a sad bunch of (badly dressed) Accrington lads.

In January 2020, we are away at Wolves. Weird one for me having followed Newcastle for so long and I have never been to Molineux. Can’t believe I haven’t been there in all my time. Ashley still in control, Bruce at the reins and I can get tickets thanks to my friends back in Newcastle.

So, me and my young son plan our away game to Wolverhampton. Train from Euston to Wolverhampton sorted, just need to meet the lads who have our tickets. As it happens, I work with a great lass who is from Wolverhampton and a big Wolves fan. On the Friday afternoon I ask her where me and my son should go that is family friendly, for a drink and something to eat in the town centre. Hmmmm! She offers nowhere. The alarm bells start ringing.

So, we get to Wolverhampton and we walk into the town centre in the search for food and drink. No away supporters allowed. Bouncers on the doors. We try to get in as we have no colours but the bouncers suss us, and my accent doesn’t help. They do let us use their toilets but ensure we leave the premises (following us to the toilet FFS).

We eventually find a bar, after speaking to police and getting directions, that will accommodate away support (Noddy’s Bar) and we get refreshments, and I kid you not, there were chants of “Stevie Bruce’s black and white army”.

I phone my mates to find out where they are. They are in Birmingham drinking! (I think I’m being taught a lesson here) So, Wolverhampton from the away supporter’s perspective, what can I say?

Me and my son get to the ground, meet our mates, get our tickets and we are in. A first for me, Wolverhampton, and not impressed. No decent food or drink pre-match for me and my young son. The game itself ended a draw. Dwight Gayle produced a quality flick on for the goal if I remember right. The stadium is decent and the away support had a decent position in the ground.

Wolverhampton as an away day is poor. Away days in my opinion are not just about the game, it is the whole experience of the place.

Ask any Cambridge fan about their experience in the FA Cup at Newcastle, or read any of the Forest supporters comments after their game with us. I have complained about out of town stadia being no good for the away supporters experience before. The Wolves ground was / is adjacent to the town centre but the town centre itself was so unwelcoming. I cannot imagine the away day experience has improved since I was there.

Just like I had walked away from the ignorant Accrington lads in Barnet, I walked away from Wolverhampton and their ignorant no away supporter policies in their town centre. We picked up provisions for the journey home and headed for London.

Good luck to anyone going to Wolves this weekend. I think my mates called it right, stopping off in Birmingham first.

