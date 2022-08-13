News

Amazon target Newcastle United – Report

Newcastle United are being lined up by Amazon, according to a new media exclusive.

The Mail report that they want St James’ Park to be the focus for their next ‘All or Nothing’ fly on the wall documentary.

Amazon have already featured the likes of Arsenal, Man City and Tottenham.

Now they want to give Newcastle United the treatment.

The Mail say that the NUFC hierarchy have already had a number of approaches from various production companies wanting to cover the ongoing transformation at the club, but have rejected them all, interesting to see if Amazon get a different answer.

The report says that Amazon are planning to release their next All Or Nothing instalment in 2024.

So the plan would be to film at Newcastle United throughout the 2023/24 season.

There are obviously positives and negatives attached to any such project. A lot of free publicity and raised profile on the one hand, whilst of course also running the risk of some footage being broadcast that doesn’t present a positive image of your club.

We have of course already enjoyed the hilarious Sunderland ‘Til I Die which appeared on Netflix.

