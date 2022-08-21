Opinion

Allan Saint-Maximin to be shock late entry into France national squad for Qatar World Cup finals?

Allan Saint-Maximin was brilliant today.

Playing in the toughest league in the world, against the best team in the world, he was man of the match.

Allan Saint-Maximin tortured the Manchester City defence, especially Kyle Walker, they couldn’t handle him.

Newcastle United fully deserving at least a point and indeed, arguably all three, as the game eventually ended 3-3.

In the final analysis and when it comes to a player who is often accused of not matching his skill with end product – Allan Saint-Maximin got assists for the first two goals and in effect, also an assist for the third, as a brilliant ASM run was only halted just outside the box by a cynical Stones foul. Kieran Trippier stepping up and smashing home the free-kick.

A player capable of this today, surely Allan Saint-Maximin has to be out in Qatar at the World Cup finals in November and December…?

Andy Kerr – TV presenter for beIN Sports and also a Newcastle United fan:

“Allan Saint-Maximin says he’s desperate to play in the french national side.

“Would he get into every other national side in the world?”

Andy Sixsmith – Sports broadcaster for BBC Sport and 5 Live Sport after the game:

“Interesting chat between Kieran Trippier and Allan Saint-Maximin as they walked past me pre-interview.

“Trippier had his arm around the Frenchman telling him to realise the ability he has and to try & produce that every week.

“ASM absolutely magnificent today.”

Allan Saint-Maximin via Twitter:

“I am aware that the Blues (France national side) are at the very, very high level and that it requires a lot of things because there is already quality in attack!

“BUT what is certain is that I am determined to continue killing myself in the field to be part of it one day.”

Surely any national side, at the very least, would want an Allan Saint-Maximin, as a bare minimum, on the bench and available as an impact sub to bring on?

France are obviously a country with a lot of good players but can they really ignore ASM if he continue to show this kind of form and goal threat?

There is one international break in the final two weeks of September before the World Cup finals and Allan Saint-Maximin surely has to make it into that France get together to have any chance of Qatar. France play Austria and Denmark in Nations League matches next month and every incentive for ASM to perform ahead of this next France squad getting announced.

Newcastle play Wolves and Liverpool away, then Palace at home and West Ham away, before that next France squad is set to be announced. NUFC at home then to Bournemouth on Saturday 17 September before the players then go away with their national squads.

A brief window to impress but every incentive for Allan Saint-Maximin to impress and force his way into the France squad.

France have actually had some pretty dismal form recently, their last four matches seeing them lose 2-1 at home to Denmark, draw 1-1 away at both Croatia and Austria, then lose 1-0 at home to Croatia.

In the summer, FIFA announced that three more players would be allowed in each World Cup squad, 26 instead of 23, another positive for ASM.

Is there really no room in a France squad of 26 for Allan Saint-Maximin…?

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 3 Manchester City 3 – Sunday 21 August 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Almiron 28, Wilson 39, Trippier 54

Man City:

Gundogan 5, Haaland 60, Bernardo Silva 64

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man City 69% (68%) Newcastle 31% (32%)

Total shots were Man City 21 (9) Newcastle 12 (8)

Shots on target were Man City 10 (5) Newcastle 6 (5)

Corners were Man City 5 (0) Newcastle 5 (4)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Attendance: 52,258 (Man City 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (90+5 Krafth), Willock (Sean Longstaff 70), Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 83), Wilson (Wood 69), Saint-Maximin

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Anderson, Fraser

