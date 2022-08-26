News

Alexander Isak – This city breathes Newcastle United

Alexander Isak has become Newcastle United’s record signing.

The transfer announced on Friday afternoon after a whirlwind 48 hours.

Wednesday afternoon having seen initial Spanish media reports / claims that the move was in the offing.

The 22 year old is a very exciting signing and ticks a big box as Newcastle United fans were hoping for extra attacking threat to be added to the signings of Botman, Targett and Pope earlier in the window.

Alexander Isak said that the fans had been one of the biggest things in persuading him to move to St James’ Park, in the past 24 hours the Swedish international saying he had already come to realise ‘that this city breathes Newcastle United’.

Alexander Isak talking to NUFC TV:

“Obviously it has been quite hectic, the last few days, but at the end it all came into place and I am very happy to be here today.”

Interviewer:

“What is it that has made you make this decision?”

Alexander Isak:

“Obviously there are a lot of parts that need to be in place, to make a big decision like this.

“But I think a big reason is the great project that I can see this club has going.

“I have seen the way they play, very attractive football.

“Not least, the amazing fans.

“You can see they are very passionate fans.

“I can feel by just being here a day, that this city breathes Newcastle United.

“So I am very happy to be here.

“I’m delighted to have it done. It was a big, big decision for me but it is a decision I am really happy with.

“It is a great, historical club that I think anyone would like to play for, with amazing fans. They were a big part of why I came here – and also the club’s project, which is one that I really believe in.

“You always want to go into a team and know how they play. I think Newcastle play very attractive football and I want to be a part of that.”

