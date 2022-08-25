Opinion

Alexander Isak signing is proof of new Newcastle United owners era of power and professionalism

This Alexander Isak signing has been just perfect.

At midday on Wednesday absolutely nothing had been even mentioned, then suddenly minor Spanish news outlet El Diario Vasco had the scoop.

This wasn’t a mention though, their scoop was the whole deal.

Agreement reached between Newcastle United and Real Sociedad on a £59m transfer fee, £4.2m agreed in potential future add-ons, then also a 10% sell-on clause if / when NUFC ever trade Alexander Isak on.

This is the power and professionalism of Newcastle United now in clear view.

That is how our club can and will operate under the new owners and the top staff they have employed to run the club.

A circa £60m signing all tied up and the media in Newcastle / England not having had the faintest idea.

Fast forward 24 hours and Alexander Isak has already taken his medical, nobody in the English media either, contradicting any of those details in the El Diario Vasco scoop. Even that scoop was after the event, nobody in Spain either having a clue that this was happening.

Newcastle United Sporting Director Dan Ashworth and NUFC Head of Recruitment Steve Nickson having flown out by private jet and sorted the transfer, with now just the wait for the medical to be confirmed and the club to prepare their in-house media stuff with the new signing, in advance of the official unveiling / reveal.

Yet again, as well as the NUFC journalists not having a clue about this club record signing, predictably the lame ‘IDK’ (In The Know) characters that inhabit Newcastle United fan social media also didn’t see it coming. Hardly surprising when all they do is repeat what the NUFC journalists are saying and pretend it is insider info…

Times have moved on and the NUFC media, especially the local papers / journalists, don’t know anything at all, ever. A far cry from the good old days of you only finding out for the first time about any Newcastle United signing when the Evening Chronicle came through the letterbox.

Bottom line is that the club don’t need the media these days, least of all the local newspaper which only sells a handful of copies these days!

Newcastle United now have millions and millions of people that they can instantly communicate directly with, via their official website and all of their official socials.

With the likes of Dan Ashworth, Darren Eales and Eddie Howe in key roles, we are seeing a Newcastle United like never before.

This is only the beginning of a mad mad journey and we are less than 11 months into it and yet so much has already been achieved.

The most visible / public is of course the transfer business and this Alexander Isak deal takes us into somewhere around the £210m / £220m ballpark of spending (so far!) in 2022. Just a reminder as well, this is well over £200m+ of NET spending, as it is only coppers that have come in from the clearout of players so far.

Anybody who thinks this is a very slow evolution rather then revolution isn’t really taking proper notice.

Yes, they might not all have the most exotic sounding names but we are talking about signing current England internationals (Trippier and Pope for a combined £24m!), excellent solid quality defenders such as Burn and Targett who have helped revolutionise for sure our ability to defend, never mind that Bruno G broke the club’s transfer record and now Alexander Isak is doing the same (raising it almost another £20m higher), plus the (not so) small matter of 22 year old £35m defender Sven Botman choosing Newcastle over reigning Serie A champions and Champions League competing AC Milan.

The Newcastle United owners are putting building blocks in place and they are doing this at an astonishing rate – from the board of directors and throughout the club, who knows how many other moves are being made behind the scenes when it comes to commercial deals, new state of the art training ground, expanding the stadium capacity, investing in the women’s team, proper investment at long last in the club’s Academy – the future production line of young talent.

All of this inside 11 months of Mike Ashley at last handing the keys over to new owners, just what could be possible in these next 11 months…?

