Transfer Market

Alexander Isak now on Tyneside taking his Newcastle United medical before signing – Report

Alexander Isak will very soon be a Newcastle United player.

Things moving very fast from the moment on Wednesday early afternoon when minor Spanish media outlet El Diario Vasco had the transfer exclusive.

Reporting that Real Sociedad had accepted a Newcastle United offer that was too good to turn down and were already looking for a replacement for Alexander Isak, having agreed the sale to NUFC.

They stated that the deal was a £59m guaranteed transfer fee (a record buy for Newcastle and record sale for Real Sociedad), with £4.2m extra in potential future add-ons and then a 10% sell-on clause as well, if / when NUFC ever sold the Swedish striker in the future.

Only hours later, The Mail now report that Alexander Isak flew into Newcastle on Wednesday night, whilst all NUFC attention was focused on the League Cup match at Tranmere (Sky Sports claim that Alexander Isak is travelling to Tyneside today (Thursday) but The Mail insist he arrived last night).

They say that the 22 year Swedish striker is now taking his medical, before signing what is believed to be a five year contract.

Time is of the essence of course, Newcastle United with a busy immediate upcoming schedule and Callum Wilson set to be missing. For weeks hopefully, not months.

These next nine days see Newcastle playing three Premier League matches, with Wolves away on Sunday, Liverpool away on Wednesday, then Palace at home a week on Saturday.

The quicker Alexander Isak is available the better and he is in form after a full pre-season, scoring a brilliant goal on Sunday against Barcelona before later subbed when Real Sociedad were 3-1 down, on their way to an eventual 4-1 defeat.

Last night saw Chris Wood get a massive confidence boost with good movement and unstoppable header from Trippier’s top quality delivery, the winner against Tranmere. Wood now looks sure to lead the line on Sunday at Wolves but it would be great to see Alexander Isak as an option off the bench, get him involved and integrated as soon as possible.

Alexander Isak was first linked with NUFC back in July but Real Sociedad then reported to be insisting on Newcastle meeting the £76m release clause in the 22 year old’s contract, plus Alexander Isak and his representatives supposedly looking for £200,000+ a week in wages – which would have been more than double what Newcastle’s current highest earner Kieran Trippier is on (around £100,000).

A compromise from all parties now, apparently helping to get the deal finally done, with a £59m guaranteed transfer fee and Alexander Isak and his representatives accepting wages of around the £120,000 a week mark, a lot closer to United’s current wage structure.

A second attacking signing is also expected to arrive as well as Alexander Isak but this will almost certainly be a loan signing, as the elite clubs look late in the window at who they want to allow out on loan, once they have landed their own targets. The likes Christian Pulisic and Conor Gallagher reported to be amongst those actively now under consideration by Newcastle.

Only seven days now until the transfer window ends at 11pm on Thursday 1 September and looking very likely that Newcastle United will be finishing this window in great style.

