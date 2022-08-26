Transfer Market

Alexander Isak has signed a 6 year Newcastle United contract – The Athletic

Alexander Isak has signed a six year contract with Newcastle United reports the usually very reliable David Ornstein.

The man from The Athletic on Friday morning stating that the 22 year old striker has signed the contract and that Newcastle are finalising paperwork ‘in the hope he will be registered in time to face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.’

David Ornstein has been excellent throughout this summer when it comes to info on signings happening (and not happening) at Newcastle United, as well as NUFC matters away from the transfer market.

Ornstein put out this exclusive about Alexander Isak having agreed and signed a six year deal at around 10.20am.

This followed the NUFC Head Coach having done his pre-Wolves media commitments, Eddie Howe stating that Alexander Isak had not completed his move to Newcastle United, as things stood.

However, he said it was ‘very close’ and expected the signing to be announced shortly.

Indeed, Eddie Howe saying he was hoping / expecting that Alexander Isak will be able to train with his new teammates today.

The NUFC Head Coach saying Alexander Isak has the ‘X-Factor’ and hopes he is signed / registered in time (by 12 noon today I think is the cut-off) to be in the matchday squad on Sunday.

David Ornstein declaring ‘Isak had previously been linked to Arsenal and is regarded as one of the most exciting young strikers in Europe.’

