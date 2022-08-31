News

Alexander Isak gets work permit and available for Newcastle match at Liverpool – Multiple sources

The question has now switched from whether Alexander Isak will be available for the match at Anfield tonight, to one of whether he will start.

On Tuesday, Eddie Howe revealed (see below) that the NUFC record buy still hadn’t received his work permit, that widely reported to still be the case on Wednesday morning.

The Newcastle United head coach said that Alexander Isak could still be included in the matchday squad, if the work permit came through at least 75 minutes before kick-off.

No such (extra!) drama apparently, as with more than four hours to go until kick-off, multiple sources are reporting that teh work permit has been issued.

Amongst those reporting the news are Martin Hardy of The Times, Keith Downie of Sky Sports and Craig Hope of The Mail.

A welcome boost for Eddie Howe and the Newcastle fans, with a number of key players set to be missing tonight through injury.

Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak and whether available for this Liverpool match – 30 August 2022:

“I still don’t know.

“I desperately hope so – it’d be great to see him involved.

“We’re in the hands of other people so we hope it gets done before the game.

“The cut off is 75 minutes before kick-off so it could go down to the wire.

“We’ve had minimal training with him (Isak) between games but what he has done he’s done very well.

“He’s looked bright, keen and shown us little flashes because the sessions have been quite light.

“We’re certainly excited by him.”

