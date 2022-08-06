News

Alan Shearer loving Newcastle 2 Nottingham Forest 0 – Salutes goalscorers and ‘Fantastic’ man of the match

Alan Shearer watching on with the rest of the Newcastle United fanbase, as somehow Nottingham Forest managed to get to half-time without conceding.

Struggling to get out of their own half and defending deep, Forest hoping to crawl towards an undeserved point.

Newcastle United had battered them in that opening forty five but debutant Dean Henderson and his stacked up defence getting half the job done.

In games like this, sometimes it needs something special to break the deadlock…

Step forward Fabian Schar.

The ball eventually reaching the Swiss defender some 30 yards out towards the right side of the pitch, as yet another corner was successfully defended.

Striding purposefully towards the Forest box, Schar then lashed an unstoppable effort from outside the box into the top right corner. Pick that one out!

Alan Shearer reacting to that 58th minute opener with a ‘Boooooommmmmmmmm what a strike’ via his Twitter account.

Twenty minutes later and twenty more minutes of NUFC pressure, Joelinton into Callum Wilson and an ‘Oh yes’ from Alan Shearer. Wilson has now started 40 Premier League games for Newcastle United and has scored 21 goals, better than one every two starts.

However, when it came to the man of the match, there was no debate where Alan Shearer was concerned, the NUFC legend declaring ‘MOTM Bruno Guimaraes – fantastic performance’, yet another master class from the Brazilian.

The final stats showed 10 shots on target for Newcastle and zero for Forest, whilst it was 11 corners and just the solitary one for the visitors.

Yes, Alan Shearer and all other Newcastle fans would have loved to have seen four or five goals but so much to like / love about this performance. A real bonus when your centre forward scores and your best player simply carries on his form from last season.

We are up and running!

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Nottingham Forest 0 – Saturday 6 August 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Schar 58, Wilson 78

Forest:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Forest 38% (35%) Newcastle 62% (65%)

Total shots were Forest 5 (3) Newcastle 23 (14)

Shots on target were Forest 0 (0) Newcastle 10 (6)

Corners were Forest 1 (0) Newcastle 11 (7)

Referee: Simon Hooper

Attendance: 52,245 (Forest 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Targett, Willock (Sean Longstaff 80), Bruno (Botman 90+3), Joelinton, Almiron (Fraser 81), Wilson (Wood 90), Saint-Maximin (Murphy 90)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Ritchie, Anderson

(Newcastle 2 Nottingham Forest 0 – Dominant classy opening day for United, just look at these stats – Read HERE)

