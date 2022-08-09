News

Alan Shearer explains choice of these two Newcastle United stars in his Premier League team of the week

Alan Shearer has chosen the eleven players who most impressed him this past weekend in the top tier.

The player turned pundit naming his Premier League team of the week.

The NUFC legend including two of the players who impressed in Saturday afternoon’s match at St James Park.

No arguments with the two NUFC selections Alan Shearer has made, although Joelinton wouldn’t have been out of place if also chosen.

The Alan Shearer Premier League team of the week:

Aaron Ramsdale (ARS)

“He made big saves at important times, denying Odsonne Edouard and Eberechi Eze with terrific stops.”

William Saliba (ARS)

“A great debut performance and a dominating presence. Exactly what Arsenal needed at the back.”

Fabian Schar (NEW)

“An integral part of the Newcastle United defence who kept another home clean sheet and he opened the scoring with a magnificent goal.”

Ryan Sessegnon (TOT)

“Scored with a great header and produced a solid all-round performance as he stole an early march on Ivan Perisic in the battle for the starting spot at left wing-back.”

Dejan Kulusevski (TOT)

“A superb opening day for the winger and his team, continuing his excellent form from the end of last season with another goal and assist.”

Bruno Guimaraes (NEW)

“The Brazilian ran the midfield and produced some exquisite passing in a comfortable Newcastle win.”

Jefferson Lerma (BOU)

“Back in the Premier League and impressed by scoring the first goal before going on to dominate the midfield battle against Aston Villa.”

Joao Palhinha (FUL)

“A brilliant debut for the Fulham midfielder, who worked tirelessly and shone against top-class opposition in Liverpool.”

Pascal Gross (BHA)

“He produced the defining moments in Brighton’s first-ever win at Old Trafford, scoring both goals.”

Aleksandar Mitrovic (FUL)

“Gave the Liverpool back four a torrid afternoon and scored both goals, including a towering header at the back post.”

Erling Haaland (MCI)

“An incredible start to his Premier League career, scoring two goals on his debut. He will score a ton of goals in that City side if he stays fit.”

Manager: Graham Potter (BHA)

“Got it spot-on tactically, with his side pressing Manchester United superbly and looking lethal on the counter-attack.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Nottingham Forest 0 – Saturday 6 August 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Schar 58, Wilson 78

Forest:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Forest 38% (35%) Newcastle 62% (65%)

Total shots were Forest 5 (3) Newcastle 23 (14)

Shots on target were Forest 0 (0) Newcastle 10 (6)

Corners were Forest 1 (0) Newcastle 11 (7)

Referee: Simon Hooper

Attendance: 52,245 (Forest 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Targett, Willock (Sean Longstaff 80), Bruno (Botman 90+3), Joelinton, Almiron (Fraser 81), Wilson (Wood 90), Saint-Maximin (Murphy 90)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Ritchie, Anderson

