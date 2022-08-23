News

Alan Shearer explains choice of these 4 Newcastle United stars in his Premier League team of the week

Alan Shearer has chosen the eleven players who most impressed him this past weekend in the top tier.

The player turned pundit naming his Premier League team of the week.

The NUFC legend including four of the players who impressed in Sunday afternoon’s match at St James Park.

Interesting to see the four Newcastle United selections that Alan Shearer has chosen from that six goal thriller against Man City…

The Alan Shearer Premier League team of the week:

Nick Pope (NEW)

“He may have conceded three goals, but his seven saves were key in earning a point against Manchester City.”

Kieran Trippier (NEW)

“The right-back capped an impressive display with a brilliant, trademark free-kick.”

William Saliba (ARS)

“Superb yet again and what a magnificent first goal for Arsenal.”

Tyrell Malacia (MUN)

“To keep Mohamed Salah quiet for most of the match on such a big occasion was no mean feat.”

Miguel Almiron (NEW)

“Another display of tireless running brought ‘Wor Miggy’ a deserved goal.”

Brenden Aaronson (LEE)

“Chelsea couldn’t handle his runs from deep and he was rewarded for pressurising Edouard Mendy with a goal.”

Martin Odegaard (ARS)

“A captain’s performance! His two early goals set Arsenal up for a comfortable win.”

Jack Harrison (LEE)

“Produced his third assist of the season and scored a goal to complete a memorable afternoon for Leeds.”

Allan Saint-Maximin (NEW)

“Tormented Man City with his dazzling dribbling and trickery and created the first two goals.”

Marcus Rashford (MUN)

“Threatened Liverpool all night with his pace and his decisive goal got Man Utd’s season off and running.”

Che Adams (SOU)

“His brace helped Southampton earn an impressive comeback win at Leicester City.”

Manager: Jesse Marsch (LEE)

“His game plan worked to perfection, as his side recorded a famous victory.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 3 Manchester City 3 – Sunday 21 August 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Almiron 28, Wilson 39, Trippier 54

Man City:

Gundogan 5, Haaland 60, Bernardo Silva 64

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man City 69% (68%) Newcastle 31% (32%)

Total shots were Man City 21 (9) Newcastle 12 (8)

Shots on target were Man City 10 (5) Newcastle 6 (5)

Corners were Man City 5 (0) Newcastle 5 (4)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Attendance: 52,258 (Man City 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (90+5 Krafth), Willock (Sean Longstaff 70), Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 83), Wilson (Wood 69), Saint-Maximin

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Anderson, Fraser

