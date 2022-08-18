Opinion

Admit Liverpool fans and Manchester United fans are very good away from home but this is a joke

As a Newcastle United fan, I’m happy to admit that Liverpool fans are usually very good when it comes to backing their team at St James’ Park.

The same with Manchester United fans, they are also consistently very good away from home from what I have seen.

With only 3,200 away tickets at most available at St James’ Park, the likes of those two clubs have fanbases with loads of fans competing to get away tickets.

Just like Newcastle United, these clubs running ongoing schemes for away tickets, whereby those with more loyalty points (previous away games) getting first chance of buying them.

So in general, the vast majority of Liverpool fans and Man Utd supporters who get away tickets for NUFC or other Premier League grounds, will be hardcore fans. Which then invariably leads to good backing / atmosphere in the away end.

Which then leads me to this vote on which Premier League stadium has the best atmosphere…

As you can see, this online poll from Livescore comes out an interesting and hilarious outcome.

Almost as though these people who voted, are online football ‘fans’ who have simply voted for the clubs they ‘support’, ‘fans’ who obviously don’t go to matches.

Honestly, their top seven should pretty much be the bottom seven, give or take a Bournemouth and / or a Leicester.

As I say, Liverpool fans usually really good at St James’ Park BUT at Anfield the atmosphere is terrible.

As for Man Utd and Man City in second and third, dear me, Old Trafford and the Etihad are shocking.

The likes of the cockney clubs the same – Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are so poor, especially Arsenal and Chelsea. Whilst West Ham used to be good at Upton Park but at their new rented athletics stadium it is horrific.

If I had to pick out those places alongside Newcastle United who should be making up the top positions, it would be the likes of those clubs around the middle of the table above, with Leeds and Everton. Whilst if you are including any London clubs, it is Palace and now Brentford as well, who are much better than the glory hunter clubs.

South coast clubs Bournemouth, Southampton and Brighton are all rubbish when it comes to atmosphere, must be the sea air down there…

On the other hand, I’m sure Nottingham Forest will be producing a decent atmosphere at home matches on their return to the top tier.

