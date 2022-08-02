Opinion

A major step forward at Newcastle United – At least I won’t be frightened to watch them!

Well the new Newcastle United season is now here and is a blank canvas.

We’ve experienced the euphoria of the takeover and the sobering reality of our near certain relegation position. It’s just amazing we live to fight another day with the best owners in the world.

Yes, I truly mean that and when people question our Saudi Arabian ownership I don’t react to any jealousy, aggravation or misplaced moralising, I simply say I am oh so happy! Politics and sport are separate things in my biased opinion despite claims of sports washing.

As for the team / squad, I am so pleased to see we’ve decided on a structured approach, a slow organic build. I’ve always maintained that a team is as good as its core and morale is based on core feelings. So far we have maintained team spirit and brought in players to build on that. Improvement is clear in both ability and spirit.

So where do I think we will finish? Well, we were third in the second half form table of last season and have added to that, but so have other teams. I think last season was surreal and the necessary improvement was vital. I think this year between 5th and 8th is a measure of success, I predict 6th. At least I won’t be frightened to watch them!

It’s really nice to reflect on the takeover and looking at the factual stories behind it, Wikipedia was a great read and confirmed my conspiracy theories. Boris Johnson involvement, threats, meetings and complaints amongst other club and not least Bein sports actions.

Financial Fair Play has been tailored to inhibit our progress but I think it’s really funny that some of the wannabe clubs are now suffering from the restrictions. Everton, Leicester and Leeds are all unwilling sellers (haha).

I think in line with our high morale strategy, there will be few changes or surprises in our team for Nottingham Forest. Sven Botman being the only new inclusion. He will be surprised by the atmosphere. 50k Geordies in full voice is a joy to behold and in reality it could be 100k at the moment, that’s how big we are.

Should we build, yes but can’t, should we move from St James’ Park? No, not in my opinion. The future will decide that but eventually it might be irresistible in terms of demand. Current ticket holders have to come first but the undercurrent will become overwhelming. Interest will not be lost as broadcasters will cash in.

Newcastle United have big decisions ahead but seem to be moving in the right direction.

