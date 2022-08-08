News

8 Newcastle United players could miss Liverpool match

Another physical match for the Newcastle United players on Sunday.

All 102 minutes of the game at Molineux seeing both teams fully committed.

Wednesday night was a similar story at Tranmere, that game directly leading to Emil Krafth and Bruno Guimaraes joining the injured list.

Eddie Howe now facing a roll call for Anfield on Wednesday, with concerns surrounding up to eight Newcastle United players who may be unavailable…

Eddie Howe after the Wolves match, talking about the injury situation and the demands on the Newcastle United players, as well as the commitment shown:

“We are counting the cost of a spell where we are getting some rough luck with injuries.

“I think the lads are giving so much, exerting so much in the games, that we are feeling the effects of that.

“I felt the lads emptied their tank today.

“You could see Maxi was running back to try and stop them (Wolves) scoring 2-0, he was one of the players on the goal line.

“Ryan Fraser was fouled in the build up.

“At the other end, he is breaking a counter to try and score, so great effort from the players but we’ve picked up a couple of injuries.

“I don’t know how bad they are.”

Newcastle United players who could miss the Liverpool match on Wednesday night:

Emil Krafth – Suffered an ACL injury at Tranmere and could be out for up to six months.

Jonjo Shelvey – Still recovering from surgery and won’t be available until after the World Cup at the earliest.

Kell Watts – Also recovering from surgery and no return date as yet.

Callum Wilson – Picked up injury against Man City and Eddie Howe saying after the Wolves match: ‘Callum will be working away to get back to fitness. It’s not a long-term injury. I don’t think it’s going to be too bad. So we’re hopeful to get him back pretty quickly. I don’t think he’ll be fit for Liverpool.’

Bruno Guimaraes – Injured against Tranmere despite only coming off the bench in the 85th minute. Eddie Howe saying on Sunday after the draw at Wolves: ‘Bruno has a slight injury and will hopefully only be out for a couple of games. Liverpool might be too soon.”

Alexander Isak – Still waiting for his international clearance.

Allan Saint-Maximin – Limped off, apparently feeling his hamstring in the final stages.

Kieran Trippier – Also appeared to be feeling his hamstring after taking a corner in the second half. Played on until the end of the game but very stand out moment was when the very final seconds saw Newcastle in perfect position on edge of the Wolves box. Trippier declined to take it and instead Schar put the free-kick wide.

Meanwhile, Liverpool also with injury / suspension problems, Jurgen Klopp could once again have ten or more players unavailable for this Newcastle game. With the likes of Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Ibrahima Konate, Thiago and Joel Matip set to be missing.

