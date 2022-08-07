News

7 Newcastle United live TV matches now confirmed after Thursday announcement

There are now seven Newcastle United live TV matches confirmed out of the first 15 games NUFC will play this season.

An announcement on Thursday meaning that we now know the full schedule of Newcastle matches (see below) up to the end of October, both dates and times.

Six NUFC Premier League games had already been selected by UK broadcasters and now Thursday has brought news that the Tranmere League Cup match has also been chosen by Sky Sports.

So seven Newcastle United live TV matches in total confirmed so far, between the start of the season and end of October.

No announcement yet on the two Newcastle United matches in November as regarding whether selected for live TV, these two games are currently Southampton away on 5 November and Chelsea at home on 12 November. In the midweek between those two PL games, Newcastle will have a League Cup third round game IF they get past Tranmere.

Newcastle United match and live TV schedule confirmed up to end of October 2022:

Saturday 6 August – Newcastle v Notts Forest

Saturday 13 August – Brighton v Newcastle

Sunday 21 August – Newcastle v Man City (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 24 August – Tranmere v Newcastle (7.45pm) Sky Sports (League Cup second round)

Sunday 28 August – Wolves v Newcastle (2pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 31 August – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) BT Sport

Saturday 3 September – Newcastle v Crystal Palace

Sunday 11 September – West Ham v Newcastle (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 September – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 1 October – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 8 October – Newcastle v Brentford (3pm)

Sunday 16 October – Man Utd v Newcastle (2pm)

Wednesday 19 October – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) Amazon Prime

Saturday 22 October – Tottenham v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 29 October – Newcastle v Aston Villa (3pm)

