5 Newcastle United players set to miss Brighton match – Official update

Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media on Friday morning.

The Newcastle United Head Coach talking to journalists ahead of the game against Brighton on Saturday afternoon.

Eddie Howe giving an update on the fitness, injury and availability situation regarding various Newcastle United players.

A mixed bag of news, with it looking like at least five Newcastle United players won’t be available this weekend.

Eddie Howe confirming that (as well as Javier Manquillo), Federico Fernandez and Jamal Lewis are still working their way back to full fitness.

The head coach also stating that after surgery, Jonjo Shelvey is likely to miss the next three months of action, effectively meaning he won’t be back until after the World Cup in late December.

Emil Krafth was a surprise absentee from the matchday squad against Forest and Eddie Howe says that he has had scans but they don’t think there is any serious injury issue to worry about. However, he indicates that Krafth will also miss Brighton, as the Swedish defender has to get back to full speed / fitness.

In better news, having been a late withdrawal against Forest and replaced by Dummett on the bench, Jamaal Lascelles has now returned to training and should be available tomorrow according to Eddie Howe.

Eddie Howe on Emil Krafth:

“There wasn’t really an injury it was more just tightness.

“He’s had two scans and they’ve come back clear.

“I don’t think there’s an injury but maybe a problem that’s stopping him getting to full speed. Hopefully that’ll be very short term.”

Eddie Howe on Jamal Lewis and Federico Fernández:

“Jamal has done a couple of days which is great to see.

“He’s looked good.

“Fede, again, has done a couple of days. We’ve gently re-introduced him.

“Very keen to see him consistently train with us. He’s a top player.”

Eddie Howe on Jamaal Lascelles:

“Jamaal is OK.

“He missed the early part of training this week but came back towards the end so we anticipate that he’ll be fit.”

On Jonjo Shelvey:

“It was quite a complex one.

“We had a number of scans and opinions.

“He’s had an operation and we expect him to be out for around 12 weeks.

“He was very disappointed. A real shame for him and for us but he’s on the road to recovery.”

These were the 20 Newcastle United players who were in the matchday squad last Saturday, so the only likely change appears to be Lascelles probably coming back in. Though it remains to be seen whether it will / would be Dummett who makes way.

Newcastle team v Forest: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Targett, Willock, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson, Saint-Maximin Subs: Dubravka, Dummett, Ritchie, Anderson, Murphy, Botman, Sean Longstaff, Fraser, Wood

