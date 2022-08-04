News

4 Newcastle United players not available for Wolves but better news on 3 others – Official update

Eddie Howe has given an update on which Newcastle United players are set to be available for Sunday.

The official update also confirming the ruling out of a number of Newcastle United players ahead of this fifth (fourth PL) match of the season.

You don’t mind lower league teams getting a bit physical in cup matches but on Wednesday the referee was a laughing stock, as he totally failed to clamp down on Tranmere Rovers, not so much rough stuff, as dangerous stuff.

Emil Krafth stretchered off, Karl Darlow very lucky not to have experienced the same, whilst Jamaal Lascelles took an elbow to the face that saw the need for regular work on him to stop the blood flowing during the match.

Friday morning seeing Eddie Howe confirm that Emil Krafth won’t be available on Sunday and he still isn’t sure how serious the injury is.

In total, at least four Newcastle United players won’t be involved against Wolves. Jonjo Shelvey and Kell Watts still on the way back from recovery after surgery, whilst Eddie Howe insists it is positive news for Callum Wilson BUT he will still be missing matches these next ‘couple of weeks’, including Wolves on Sunday.

Martin Dubravka could be a fifth. Eddie Howe confirming that the keeper could be set for a move to Man Utd. If any chance of that then surely he won’t be in the matchday squad for Wolves.

Better news elsewhere, with Howe saying he expects Dan Burn and Ryan Fraser to be available once again on Sunday, having been ruled out for Tranmere. Lascelles a third player that the head coach believes will be ok for this game at Molineux.

Plus of course, still waiting on news as to whether Alexander Isak will be registered in time to be available for Wolves.

Eddie Howe press conference ahead of Wolves match on Sunday:

“It’s very early to draw too many conclusions from anything really at this stage, but Wolves are an outstanding team. They’ve signed very well, they’ve recruited very well – if you look at the quality of the players they have in midfield, they’ve got three or four very good technicians in there and some very good attacking players.

“We don’t underestimate them at all. Bruno’s done a great job and now I think they’re a bit more fluid – they play different systems. They’re a dangerous team.”

On Callum Wilson, who was withdrawn with a hamstring problem after scoring against City last weekend and concerns over his fitness:

“I back Callum 100 per cent. I’ve known him for a long, long time. I’ve never met someone with a better attitude to sport and a better professional.

“He’s hugely disappointed to miss any game, but I back him and his body. He’s such an important part of our future and this season he’s already shown that with the goals that he’s scored – the two goals he’s scored have been of the highest level. I doubt doubt Callum for a second.”

On Allan Saint-Maximin and his search for consistency:

“I think with any player, the responsibility lies with him, first and foremost, and Allan’s performance last week was down to him – no-one else. I thought he was excellent in every aspect of his game.

“I think the consistency aspect has to come from how he lives his life, how he prepares for training, how he prepares for the next game, and I think if you’re consistent with your actions during the week, you’ll be consistent with your performance.

“We need to help him with that, obviously, and we are, and we will continue to do so. We’re trying to give him the right support, the right framework, the right team around him, to show his skills on a weekly basis.”

On United’s current injury situation ahead of the trip to Molineux:

“We’ve got a worry over Emil Krafth.

“We don’t know what the detail of that injury is currently – he’s going for a scan today, I think.

“Currently it doesn’t look too good so that’s a real shame for Emil and for us, but until we get the scan results, we don’t know.

“We hope Dan (Burn) will be available, Ryan (Fraser) will be available. (Jamaal Lascelles) should be fine.

“Emil has a knee problem, but until the scan it’s very difficult for me to comment on what that knee injury is, because we don’t know.”

On Martin Dubravka:

“He is not in talks with Manchester United but there has been contact with the clubs.

“Those will continue but I’m reluctant to lose him.

“It’s a decision that’s out of my hands really.”

