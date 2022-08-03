Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 match

Saturday ended Wolves 1 Newcastle 1.

A match where Newcastle United dominated the stats (possession, shots, corners) but struggled to work the home keeper to any great extent.

An excellent Wolves opening goal was eventually bettered though, ASM moved into a central position and smashing home a 25 yard volley from a poor clearance in the 90th minute. A point was the very least Newcastle deserved.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers / contributors to come up with 3 positives and 3 negatives following the game, this time it is Jamie Smith.

POSITIVES

Toughed it out

On balance of overall play I feel like we should have won this one, but when Wolves went 2-0 up with nine minutes left, you would absolutely have taken a 1-1 draw. I get the feeling a lot of teams will leave here this season with less, so it’s very similar to Brighton in that it’s a point we’ll gladly bank.

An even better result in the context of some key missing personnel, with some definite improvements on shoddy performances at Preston Park in midweek.

Again for me, Elliot Anderson looked the part, adding an edge to the game when introduced from the bench in time for United to dominate the final 15 or so minutes (including injury time) and almost snatch it with a header that bounced back agonisingly off the bar. I would love to see him unleashed at Anfield.

Given that of the absentees only Krafth and Shelvey look like being out for longer than a week or two, and that we are surely set for further movement in the market, the prospect of a formidable United side attacking the autumn fixture list is an exciting one. The points gained in these tough early fixtures has set a sound foundation for that.

Then and Now

This seems a good time for a bit of a comparison, especially if you’re looking at the downside of a third consecutive (Premier League) draw.

At this stage last season Newcastle had a single point, were out of the league cup and occupied a relegation place. Steve Bruce was in charge and Mike Ashley was making some noises about suing people that few believed would relieve his grip on the club. The window had closed with our only signing being the permanent move for Joe Willock.

You could also compare this trip to our venture to Molineux last year, which saw us on three points after seven games, second bottom and winless. Nobody who made that miserable trip home would have had an inkling that Jeff Hendrick’s consolation goal had been the last of the Ashley era, and the transformation since then has been the biggest positive imaginable.

It actually took 12 games for last season’s magpies to reach the six points we currently sit on, reaching that total in late November following a draw with Brentford. This was also the first game of Eddie Howe’s reign and we haven’t looked back since.

ASM

After one of his best games for the club against City last week, Saint-Maximin had a much quieter time but another huge impact, posting an early contender for goal of the month / season with his excellent volleyed equaliser.

For all the fine signings made as the team gets slowly reconstructed, there is still a big part to play for a man who was already here, inspiring vital results in darker times when he was Bruce’s only attacking outlet.

ASM was on hand this time to save the new look United and while I have to admit the last few minutes of grimacing and holding his hamstring before hobbling off do not inspire confidence, it has the potential to prompt action in the same way Wilson’s injury led to Isak. Hopefully it’s just a twinge as an in-form St Max gives this team a whole other dimension.

NEGATIVES

Injuries and Brexit bother

There was a hideous backdrop today of an injury list developing that would have basically been everyone’s nightmare gang of absentees. Wilson we all know about, with Isak secured to resolve his notable absence. However, thanks to the benefits of Brexit it takes longer to get a European citizen registered for an English club these days, so Isak was in Wolverhampton in a purely spectating capacity.

When the bus turned up without Bruno, the terror we all felt was beyond the pale. Was he out long-term, damaged by those mindless kickabillies at Prenton Park? Had he been tempted by the alleged interest from Madrid? Just a niggle says Eddie and we all relax a bit, although I won’t be completely happy until I see Bruno bossing the midfield, the picture of health and happiness.

Into the actual game and, as alluded to above, ASM limping off looks like cause for concern as hamstrings can be long-term problematic as we are all agonisingly familiar with.

This came after Trippier appeared to be favouring the same area, with the Sky Sports commentary team seemingly desperate for him to be knacked. His absence last season wasn’t felt too badly due to the form of Krafth. With the Swede seemingly out for the foreseeable, the fitness of Tripps takes on extra gravity, so it was good to see him seemingly run it off and complete the game without an issue. Be interesting to see what line-ups we send out against Liverpool and Palace.

Tricky next time

I think it’s reasonable to say that our next game is a bit of a free punch.

Even with the loftiest of ambitions the trip to Anfield is one that you have pegged as a potential defeat and Liverpool winning 9-0 at the weekend doesn’t inspire any further confidence that we can pull one out of the hat. This may create a narrative of pressure for next weekend’s game against a bright looking Palace side, as it will be a situation where we haven’t won in the PL since opening day and some hysteria may start to spread. Vital that we stay grounded as I’m sure things will take right off very soon.

Busy days ahead?

I’ll reiterate what I’ve said and we all know – the delivery of the final ball, or lack thereof, is costing us.

In this game we pressed hard, had good possession and delivered some quality build up play, but couldn’t find the breakthrough due to that killer pass being missing.

Almiron on the right soaks up too much potential as he’s constantly looking to shift it to his left foot. Fraser shook things up when he came on but can he be relied upon to stay fit for any length of time?

Given the potential hamstring on ASM, it may be the need for a wide man becomes an urgency.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 – Sunday 28 August 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Saint-Maximin 90

Wolves:

Neves 38

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Wolves 36% (35%) Newcastle 64% (65%)

Total shots were Wolves 10 (5) Newcastle 21 (9)

Shots on target were Wolves 4 (2) Newcastle 6 (3)

Corners were Wolves 4 (1) Newcastle 13 (5)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (Targett 65), Willock (Anderson 84), Sean Longstaff, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 84), Wood (Fraser 65), Saint-Maximin (Ritchie 90+9)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Dummett, Manquillo

You can follow the author on Twitter @Mr_Dolf

