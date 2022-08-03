Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Tranmere 1 Newcastle 2

Wednesday night ended Tranmere 1 Newcastle 2.

Some poor defending allowing Tranmere to take the lead but goals either side of half-time won the tie for Newcastle United.

Both goals created by excellent set-piece deliveries from substitute Kieran Trippier. Emil Krafth having to be stretchered off, the worst casualty of Tranmere’s persistent foul play that the referee failed to deal with, other victims including Jamaal Lascelles with a smashed nose and Karl Darlow the recipient of a very dangerous studs up reckless challenge.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with 3 positives and 3 negatives following the game, this time it is David Punton.

POSITIVES

Unbeaten and in the hat

You can’t ask for more than to get through the tricky early round of the League Cup.

It was certainly a hard-fought win against League Two opposition, in front of the Sky TV cameras and under the Prenton Park floodlights.

The victory keeps our unbeaten start to the season going and that is a nice habit to have, ahead of some really tough games to come in the next few weeks.

Special mention for Jamaal Lascelles. A big performance. Took a nasty blow and scored the vital equalising goal.

The class of KT

A huge turning point in the game was the introduction of Kieran Trippier, who continues to demonstrate what a class act he really is.

After Sunday’s world class free kick against Man City, he emerged from the bench to conjure up two assists here. Both were delicious balls whipped into the penalty area. The second was so good, Chris Wood really couldn’t miss.

Tripps is a massive player for us. Huge. It was a coup to get him and we are really seeing the benefits. Let’s hope he stays fit.

The Geordie Maradona

There was a first start for our wonder boy Elliot Anderson and he did well. There are real signs that the kid is going to make it as a first team player at the club.

Anderson showed how good he is at finding space between the lines. He has a determination to win the ball, seems fearless, and picks the ball up in dangerous positions.

He may have to be patient for a run out in the Premier League but it looks like it will happen.

He’s a talent and Howe has tapped into that.

NEGATIVES

Walking wounded

Tranmere took a meaty approach to this game. The tackles were flying in. Howe will need to take a roll call after this one.

Emil Krafth left the ground on crutches, Lascelles appeared to sustain a broken nose and it was a miracle Karl Darlow didn’t have his leg broken.

It was a bruising affair. The ref didn’t have control of the game and his failure to show a red card for the Tranmere player(s) was criminal. Terrible officiating and there were no VAR checks.

Squad strength exposed?

There were ten changes from the team that drew 3-3 with Man City. It showed, I hate to say.

Some of the back up we have, with respect to them, have less quality and it was all a bit disjointed in the first half.

It showed the rebuild at the club, as we all know, won’t be a quick fix.

Taking the Micky

The Tranmere boss Micky Mellon came out with some baffling comments on Sky Sports in the post-match interviews.

He complained about a block by Elliot Anderson in the build up to Chris Wood’s winning goal.

He suggested he was hard done by referee.

That completely overlooked his team’s approach to the game – serial fouling.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Tranmere 1 Newcastle 2 – Wednesday 24 August 7.45pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Lascelles 40, Wood 52

Tranmere:

Nevitt 21

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Tranmere 29% (27%) Newcastle 71% (73%)

Total shots were Tranmere 5 (1) Newcastle 16 (9)

Shots on target were Tranmere 3 (1) Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were Tranmere 4 (0) Newcastle 9 (3)

Referee: Anthony Backhouse

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Krafth (Trippier 39), Lascelles (Botman 70), Dummett, Targett (Lewis 45), Sean Longstaff, Willock (Joelinton 70), Anderson (Bruno 85), Ritchie, Murphy, Wood

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Fernandez, Manquillo, Almiron

(Micky Mellon blames referee for defeat to Newcastle United – Absolutely embarrassing – Read HERE)

(Tranmere 1 Newcastle 2 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Newcastle United get Crystal Palace – Carabao Cup third round draw – Read HERE)

