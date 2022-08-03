Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Newcastle United 3 Manchester City 3

Sunday ended Newcastle United 3 Manchester City 3.

A gripping game with Newcastle conceding a very early goal, then scored three of their own (could and should have been more!), before finally hanging on at the end for a point.

POSITIVES

A well-deserved point against the best

Newcastle played as if they were the equal of Man City and this match looked like two top teams going toe-to-toe.

We were brave, strong, unintimidated by the reputation of our opponents.

I’d have settled for the point before the game, but at full time, part of me was disappointed we didn’t get all three.

I saw Pep’s post-match interviews when I got home and he seemed happy with the point. He should be.

Everyone contributed

ASM was everyone’s pick of our players and I wouldn’t disagree with that.

However, everyone – to me – was an 8/10 or more.

When Newcastle are playing arguably the best team in the world, everyone in a black and white shirt needs to give all they have. And that’s what we got. I was proud of all of them

We’ve come a long way

Last time we played Man City at home, we were decent, but lost 4-0. City were in control for most of the game, and looked like they could have taken things up a level if they’d needed to.

However, Newcastle have been transformed since then. Every new signing has been value for money and nearly everyone that was here before has improved.

We didn’t get this draw through luck, mistakes, or because City had an off day. We deserved it. This time last year, we looked like a team that were heading to the Championship. We now look like a side that could be heading to Europe. Remarkable stuff.

NEGATIVES

Two bad spells

We were all over the place for the first 10 minutes, then again for the ten minutes following our third goal. And if you switch off for 20 minutes against Manchester City, they will score three goals.

For the rest of the 90 minutes we were marvellous and you could see real concern in the City players’ faces. If we can cut out the lapses, we’ll be a force in the EPL.

The ref and assistants

It’s a long time since I saw such incompetence from officials at St James’ Park. If I was to guess, I’d say Mr Gillett and his oafish helpers arrived determined to show the world that they wouldn’t be intimidated by the Geordie crowd.

So the ref couldn’t wait to book every mistimed tackle by a Newcastle player, while ignoring identical offences committed by our opponents. The linesman had his flag up for Almirón’s goal without thinking. You could see the sheepish look on his face when Miggy went to talk to him.

Then Gillett had a great view of Stones clobbering Schär – it should have been a pen, but he ignored it – and Trippier clobbering de Bruyne. He gave a red that should have been a yellow. I’m not the biggest fan of VAR but we’d have lost this game if it hadn’t corrected their schoolboy errors.

I can only imagine that this is some sort of Australian payback. We sent them our convicts 300 years ago; they are sending us their idiots now.

The bench

Fans were thinking before the game that Newcastle may have fielded a back five if Targett was fit and there were a few grumbles around some of the players that took to the pitch.

However, in all honesty, that wasn’t far off our strongest side. And they were more than a match for one of the best teams I’ve seen in decades of watching the game…but whereas City had potential gamechangers on the bench, ours looked very thin.

A few injuries and this early-season euphoria could evaporate.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 3 Manchester City 3 – Sunday 21 August 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Almiron 28, Wilson 39, Trippier 54

Man City:

Gundogan 5, Haaland 60, Bernardo Silva 64

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man City 69% (68%) Newcastle 31% (32%)

Total shots were Man City 21 (9) Newcastle 12 (8)

Shots on target were Man City 10 (5) Newcastle 6 (5)

Corners were Man City 5 (0) Newcastle 5 (4)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Attendance: 52,258 (Man City 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (90+5 Krafth), Willock (Sean Longstaff 70), Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 83), Wilson (Wood 69), Saint-Maximin

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Anderson, Fraser

