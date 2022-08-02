Opinion

15,530 reasons why James Maddison set to choose Newcastle United

Interesting to watch this James Maddison situation playing out.

Will he move to St James’ Park?

Maybe most importantly, does James Maddison want to join Newcastle United?

Without that, there is no chance of anything happening.

Looking at the media coverage of this transfer tale, it certainly would appear that James Maddison and his people may well be giving Newcastle United encouragement in pursuing the deal.

Interesting then to see what Leicester fans have had to say online about the possibility…

‘I be disappointing if Maddison joins Newcastle

I rather take a lower fee from the so called top 6

Sends wrong message out if players ready to join Newcastle

We are bigger than Newcastle as a club.’

‘Has the official attendance (Leicester v Sevilla on Sunday) been confirmed anywhere?’

‘15,530.’

‘Better than I thought to be fair, at those prices and with the Final on tv.’

‘Was there goal music? Pretty sure I saw earlier in the summer it was changing to Zombie Nation?’

‘Same as there was last season.’

I’m sorry but…this is woeful.

On Friday night Newcastle v Atalanta saw 40,596 paying punters, then 46,856 there on Saturday against Athletic Bilbao.

These crowds are ten and fifteen thousand more than Leicester get in the Premier League…when they win it!

Just because there is a little bit of hope now at SJP, so many fans even turning out for friendlies, never mind the ever fiercer online fight for tickets when competitive matches go on sale!

In a 24 hour period, 87,452 to watch pre-season kickabouts.

As a bit of background, Leicester were playing far more attractive opposition, Sevilla who reached the Champions League semis and finished top four in La Liga last season.

Leicester last season won the Community Shield, got to the semis of a European competition, quarter finalists in League Cup.

As for blaming the women’s final for 15k turning up to their only home friendly…you have to laugh. Same with blaming ticket prices, Leicester charged £20 adults, £10 for 16 and 17 year olds, then gradually reducing below that for different age groups. At the weekend, Newcastle charged £25 adults (£20 in advance) and £15 concessions (£10 in advance).

Brilliant atmospheres even at these two friendlies at St James’ Park, absolutely no goal music or banging plastic sticks together to try and fake an atmosphere at competitive matches!

Back in 2015/16, when Leicester won the league, Newcastle averaged almost 20k more at home as they were relegated! Then in the second tier the following season NUFC crowds went UP, indeed, only Man Utd had more paying customers at home league games overall that season (with 23 Championship home games it meant NUFC had a bigger overall total than likes of Arsenal). As for Leicester, after winning the PL title, they rewarded the club by average home crowds actually going down…

People say that only cash and chances of success influence players and where they want to go. Well, I would hope James Maddison can be persuaded that Newcastle United are now more ambitious than Leicester City, plus NUFC able to more than match any wages the Foxes can offer.

Beyond that though, I do think that any decent player you would want, will register that playing at St James’ Park is a massive draw and things are only going to get better on and off the pitch at NUFC.

