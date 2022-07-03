Opinion

Wor Flags – Help them to reach their goal

One of the many positives of the departure of Mike Ashley, has been the return of Wor Flags to matches.

The pre-match flag displays once again part of the matchday routine.

Ahead of the first home match of the season, Wor Flags inviting all fans to consider helping them with future flag displays.

The Wor Flags ‘goal’ explained:

‘Our Goal

Wor Flags goal is straightforward – to create displays at St James’ Park that are worthy of this great club. We will achieve this in the following ways:

Hundreds of black and white hand-held waver flags

Larger custom design one and two poler waver flags

Large text banners featuring messages of support

Foils, surfers and custom tifos’

Less than five weeks now until the new season kicks off against Nottingham Forest at St James’ Park on Saturday 6 August.

On behalf of everybody who visits The Mag, we signed up earlier this year to make a modest regular monthly donation to help fund Wor Flags.

If you would like to join us and do a personal individual contribution, then please go HERE, where you can set up a monthly donation (from as little as £1 per month and upwards) to Wor Flags, or a one-off contribution.

The Wor Flags website shows that as well as The Mag, there are over 300 other Newcastle United fans who have committed to a monthly donation to support the displays, great if some other supporters would like to commit as well.

