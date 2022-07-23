Opinion

We asked fans how happy are you with Newcastle United transfer window so far? Very interesting results

The question we were asking NUFC fans on Friday was: ‘How happy are you with the Newcastle United transfer window so far?’

How much of a success…or failure, has it been up to this point?

We are now at the stage where 43 days of this Newcastle United transfer window have gone, with another 41 days (including today – Saturday 23 July) to go.

So the halfway point, trying to get a snapshot of opinion, how Newcastle fans think things have gone so far?

At the moment, around £60m committed, with Matt Targett, Nick Pope and Sven Botman signed.

We reminded supporters, the question was ‘How happy are you with the Newcastle United transfer window so far?’

So it wasn’t, how happy are you if these three are the only signings we make by 11pm on 1 September?

Of course, time is pressing in terms of the upcoming season, kick-off for NUFC against Forest in the first match is only 14 days away.

So, we were interested to see what fans were really thinking about how this Newcastle United transfer window is going and asked you to mark it somewhere between 0 and 10.

The results are now in and we have rounded figures up / down to nearest whole number, this is what NUFC supporters think of how the Newcastle United transfer window has gone so far:

0 – 1%

1 – 1%

2 – 2%

3 – 5%

4 – 6%

5 – 14%

6 – 16%

7 – 21%

8 – 18%

9 – 9%

10 – 7%

Some interesting stats to take out of that and the votes of thousands of Newcastle fans voting, not necessarily corresponding with many of the comments you see from randon fan accounts online…

You have 55% of those voting, rating the NUFC window so far, a 7 or better.

Whilst 71% of those voting, rated it 6 or better, for what has been done so far.

Only 15% rated it 4 out of 10 or worse and I’m guessing many of those going really low, are either just doing it for effect / for a laugh.

What also makes it more difficult, is that in reality, you can’t ignore the money that was spent in January. It would be interesting to see what the results would be, if fans asked how happy they were with all the signings in 2022 so far?

I think the results above kind of match what I feel at this point in time, happy with the three players signed so far BUT the right attacking signing or two would / could really raise this transfer window to up around a 9+.

