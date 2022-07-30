News

Watch Newcastle v Athletic Bilbao Live TV – The global channel listings on Saturday

Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Newcastle v Athletic Bilbao Live TV.

The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Saturday 30 July (3pm (UK time) kick-off).

Eddie Howe has watched his Newcastle United players beat Gateshead 5-1, then a 3-0 victory over 1860 Munich, before a double header win over Burnley (the clubs split their respective squads into two teams, both NUFC sides winning). Then a couple of defeats by a single goal margin, 1-0 against Mainz 05 and 3-2 to Benfica on Tuesday night.

On Friday night a crowd of 40,596 saw Newcastle beat Atalanta 1-0, with today’s Athletic Bilbao game looking like it is set for a sell out.

For supporters who can’t make it to the stadium and want to watch Newcastle v Atalanta Live TV, normally we publish listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV but on this occasion they don’t have any channels listed.

Newcastle United on Thursday revealed that their NUFC TV will broadcast the action live and free of charge, available to watch anywhere in the world, apart from the UK and Spain…

‘La Liga outfit Athletic are in town for a 3pm (BST) kick-off. Due to UEFA broadcasting restrictions, that game can not be broadcast live in the UK, but will be available in all other countries (except for Spain). Former Magpies favourite Peter Lovenkrands will join Rob Schofield in the commentary box.’

So for those of you outside the UK (and Spain) NUFC TV is free to watch and you just need to complete simple registration details to be able to access it, go HERE to do so.

Meanwhile, the Athletic Bilbao website says that their official youtube channel will stream the match live around the world but not in the UK (elsewhere I have seen reports that if you are in Spain you won’t be able to see it either on their youtube channel):

‘On Saturday July 30, the Lions travel to England where they will face Premier League side Newcastle United at St. James’ Park. The fixture will be broadcast live around the world (except the UK) on YouTube Athletic.’

For those in the UK (and Spain), I assume that via online there will be ways to still watch the game via various streams.

If the game had been given a kick-off time a bit later in the afternoon, my understanding is that this then would have seen the game ok to be shown in the UK (and Spain). However, Athletic Bilbao are flying off straght after the Newcastle match, as they have another friendly on Sunday with a 6.30pm (UK time) kick-off away at CD Mirandes, a Spanish second tier club. So maybe they wouldn’t have wanted this NUFC game to be played any later.

