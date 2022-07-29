News

Watch Newcastle v Atalanta Live TV – The global channel listings on Friday

Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Newcastle v Atalanta Live TV.

The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Friday 29 July (7.45pm (UK time) kick-off).

Eddie Howe has watched his Newcastle United players beat Gateshead 5-1, then a 3-0 victory over 1860 Munich, before a double header win over Burnley (the clubs split their respective squads into two teams, both NUFC sides winning). Then a couple of defeats by a single goal margin, 1-0 against Mainz 05 and 3-2 to Benfica on Tuesday night.

It is looking like a crowd of 40,000+ for tonight’s match as with the lower bowl sold out, Newcastle have now opened up ticket sales in Level 7.

Tickets are on sale today at £25 for adults and £15 concessions for this Atalanta game (if bought in advance before matchday they were £20 and £10).

To purchase tickets, visit book.nufc.co.uk or call the Box Office on 0344 372 1892 (or go in person)..

The club say that there will be no cash turnstiles in operation, so if turning up in person to buy nearer the time of the match, you would have to go and buy at the ticket office and NUFC warning they expect to be busy. If you book online or over the phone, I think you then just turn up and get your tickets from a collection point which is a much quicker process. Though don’t quote me on that, check details when you are buying.

For supporters who can’t make it to the stadium and want to watch Newcastle v Atalanta Live TV, normally we publish listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV but on this occasion they only had the DAZN channel for NUFC fans in Italy, listed as showing this game. Presumably of course due to a Serie A club involved in the game.

However, Newcastle United then late on Thursday revealed that their NUFC TV will broadcast the action live and free of charge, available to watch anywhere in the world, with commentary from Matt Newsum and former Newcastle and England defender Steve Howey. NUFC TV is compatible with Chromecast, meaning you can stream the game via your television.

NUFC TV is free to watch and you just need to complete simple registration details to be able to access it, go HERE to do so.

