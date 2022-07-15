News

Watch Newcastle v 1860 Munich Live TV – The global channel listings on Friday

Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Newcastle v 1860 Munich Live TV.

The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Friday, 1.30pm UK kick-off (over in Austria, it is 2.30pm local time kick-off).

Eddie Howe watched his Newcastle United players beat Gateshead 5-1 in a behind closed doors friendly on Saturday, today’s friendly against German third tier 1860 Munich in Austria will then be followed by another against Bundesliga side Mainz 05 on Monday.

Listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:

Guam ESPN Deportes

International nufcTV, Bet365

Israel Sport 2

Northern Mariana Islands ESPN Deportes

Norway VG+

Portugal Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Puerto Rico ESPN Deportes

Sweden C More Sweden

U.S. Virgin Islands ESPN Deportes

Ukraine Futbol 2, OLL.tv, footballua.tv

United States ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+

United States Minor Outlying Islands ESPN Deportes

(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email [email protected] and ask them whether there is a channel showing Newcastle v 1860 Munich Live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)

(** NUFC TV can be accessed here to watch this Newcastle United friendly. However, shortly ahead of today’s friendly the club announced that the official NUFC youtube channel will NOT be able to show the game).

