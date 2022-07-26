News

Watch Benfica v Newcastle Live TV – The global channel listings on Tuesday

Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Benfica v Newcastle Live TV.

The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Tuesday 8pm kick-off (local time in Lisbon, which is same as UK).

Eddie Howe has watched his Newcastle United players beat Gateshead 5-1 in a behind closed doors friendly 17 days ago (Saturday 9 July) in their first friendly, then a 3-0 win over German third tier 1860 Munich on the following Friday.

Bundesliga side Mainz 05 then beat Newcastle 1-0 eight days ago (Monday 18 July), before on Saturday a double header in Portugal behind closed doors, saw Newcastle and Burnley split their squads into two teams, with the two NUFC sides successful.

***UPDATE: Excellent news on Tuesday for NUFC fans hoping to watch Benfica v Newcastle Live TV. A couple of hours ahead of kick-off, the club revealing that tonight’s match will be broadcast live on their NUFC TV to fans in the UK and Saudi Arabia.

Listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:

Argentina DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, Star+

Bolivia Star+

Brazil NOW NET e Claro, ESPN4, Star+

Chile Star+, DIRECTV Sports Chile, DIRECTV Sports App

Colombia Star+, DIRECTV Sports Colombia, DIRECTV Sports App

Costa Rica Star+

Dominican Republic Star+

Ecuador DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, Star+, DIRECTV Sports App

El Salvador Star+

Guatemala Star+

Honduras Star+

Ireland Premier Sports 1

Kenya StarTimes Kenya

Mexico Star+

Nicaragua Star+

Panama Star+

Paraguay Star+

Peru Star+, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Peru

Portugal Benfica TV

Saudi Arabia NUFC TV

Uruguay DIRECTV Sports App, Star+, DIRECTV Sports Uruguay

***UK NUFC TV (Also Premier Sports 1 – Subscription channel)

Venezuela Star+, DIRECTV Sports Venezuela, DIRECTV Sports App

(If you don’t see your country listed – You can email [email protected] and ask them whether there is a channel showing Benfica v Newcastle Live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)

