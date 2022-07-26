News

Watch Benfica v Newcastle Live TV – Great news as free in UK added at last moment

Excellent news on Tuesday for NUFC fans hoping to watch Benfica v Newcastle Live TV.

A couple of hours ahead of kick-off, the club revealing (see below) that tonight’s match will be broadcast live on NUFC TV.

This means Newcastle fans in the UK and Saudi Arabia can watch the match live for free.

The full listings for countries around the world are shown below.

Newcastle United official announcement – 26 July 2022:

Tuesday night’s showpiece friendly against Benfica will be broadcast live on NUFC TV.

United will take on the Portuguese giants in the Eusébio Cup – an invitational match hosted by Benfica, with Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Ajax and São Paulo among the teams to have taken part in previous years – with an 8pm (local time and BST) kick-off.

Last season, Benfica finished third in Portugal’s Primeira Liga and reached the last eight of the Champions League.

The game will be available to watch – in the UK and Saudi Arabia only – for free on NUFC TV.

NUFC TV is compatible with Chromecast, meaning you can stream the game via your television.

The Magpies’ pre-season matches against 1860 Munich and Mainz 05 in Austria earlier this month were broadcast live on NUFC TV, with thousands of supporters tuning in to watch Eddie Howe’s side.

However, due to UEFA broadcasting restrictions, Saturday’s friendly against Athletic Bilbao at St. James’ Park can not be broadcast live in the UK.

Tickets for that game, and Friday’s clash with Athletic Bilbao, remain on sale here. Prices are currently £20 for adults and £10 concessions, but increase to £25 and £15 respectively on the day of each game, while there will be no cash turnstiles in operation.’

Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Benfica v Newcastle Live TV.

Listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:

Argentina DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, Star+

Bolivia Star+

Brazil NOW NET e Claro, ESPN4, Star+

Chile Star+, DIRECTV Sports Chile, DIRECTV Sports App

Colombia Star+, DIRECTV Sports Colombia, DIRECTV Sports App

Costa Rica Star+

Dominican Republic Star+

Ecuador DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, Star+, DIRECTV Sports App

El Salvador Star+

Guatemala Star+

Honduras Star+

Ireland Premier Sports 1

Kenya StarTimes Kenya

Mexico Star+

Nicaragua Star+

Panama Star+

Paraguay Star+

Peru Star+, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Peru

Portugal Benfica TV

Saudi Arabia NUFC TV

Uruguay DIRECTV Sports App, Star+, DIRECTV Sports Uruguay

***UK NUFC TV (Also Premier Sports 1 – Subscription channel)

Venezuela Star+, DIRECTV Sports Venezuela, DIRECTV Sports App

