Watch all three NUFC goals here – Newcastle 3 1860 Munich 0 match highlights

Watch the Newcastle 3 1860 Munich 0 match highlights below.

Three very well taken goals as United made it two wins out of two in pre-season friendlies.

After an insipid opening 45 minutes, strikes from Willock, Sean Longstaff and Bruno eventually gave Newcastle United a dominant win, as they controlled the second half.

Twenty two players used by Eddie Howe in total, with Sven Botman introduced at half time, then ten more changes on the hour mark.

Official Newcastle 3 1860 Munich 0 match highlights

Only 22 days until the Premier League kicks off for Newcastle United.

Monday sees another friendly over on Austria, with Eddie Howe’s team facing Bundesliga side Mainz 05.

Newcastle 3 1860 Munich 0

Goals

Newcastle

Willock 52, Sean Longstaff 62, Bruno 75

Newcastle team v 1860 Munich:

Pope, Krafth, Lascelles (Botman 46), Burn, Targett, Willock, Shelvey, Anderson, Murphy, Wilson, Saint-Maximin

***Then on 60 minutes, Botman joined on the pitch by another ten subs – Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Dummett, Bruno, Joelinton, Sean Longstaff, Almiron, Fraser, Wood

Unused substitutes:

Matty Longstaff, Turner-Cooke

