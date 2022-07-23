News

Vincent Kompany reflects on double defeat for Burnley against Newcastle United

Vincent Kompany takes charge of his first competitive Burnley match in only six days time.

Appointed after Newcastle United relegated the Turf Moor side on the final day of last season, the former Man City player takes his new side to Huddersfield for their first Championship game of the season on Friday.

Ahead of that match, Vincent Kompany and his players have been preparing out in Portugal.

Earlier today the two clubs met in a behind closed doors contest, both clubs putting two teams out and the Burnley sides played 45 minutes in simultaneous games, before then switching to play the other Newcastle side for the remaining 45 minutes.

Both Burnley teams lost out to their Newcastle United opponents (see details below via the official NUFC site) and now Vincent Kompany has commented on today’s double header.

Vincent Kompany interviewed by the official Burnley site after the matches:

Interviewer:

“Vincent, a successful workout for your team against Newcastle this afternoon?”

Vincent Kompany:

“Yes, so long as there are no injuries, I think our running was good.

“And we were competitive, so there wasn’t much in the game(s).

“But you can see, you play against two squads of very competitive players, which is Newcastle.

“We just looked to give it a game.”

Interviewer:

“What do you see the benefit of having two of your elevens split, is it to get 90 minutes into everyone’s legs, give them all more game time?”

Vincent Kompany:

“No, I think at this point, especially early doors, I want to stretch the team a little bit, see what our maximum capacity is.

“You play against Newcastle, we know they have got a big squad, a lot of players.

“It is a good way to compare ourselves to the best, to the best level.”

Newcastle United official announcement – 23 July 2022:

Newcastle United’s pre-season schedule continued with a training session at the Portuguese Football Federation’s ‘Cidade do Futebol’ near Lisbon on Saturday.

The Magpies trained at the impressive facility at the same time as Burnley, with the two clubs splitting their squads to take part in two concurrent 11v11 sessions.

Two evenly split United line-ups played against experienced and youthful Clarets sides respectively before switching opposition after 45 minutes.

The men in black and white prevailed in each of their respective halves, with a team captained by Jamaal Lascelles beating a youthful Burnley 4-1 over 45 minutes with goals from Joe Willock (2), Elliot Anderson and Miguel Almirón.

Almirón was back on the scoresheet against Burnley’s stronger line-up after a short break, rounding off a 2-1 scoreline after Clarets left-back Ian Maatsen had cancelled out Callum Wilson’s clinical opener.

Meanwhile, a United XI captained by Dan Burn prevailed 1-0 against an experienced Burnley side led up top by Ashley Barnes and Jay Rodriguez – Allan Saint-Maximin getting the only goal from close range.

After the break, Matt Ritchie and Jacob Murphy were on the scoresheet against a younger-looking Burnley, sending the Magpies into Tuesday’s match at Benfica on the back of a clean sweep.

United XI A

Pope, Bondswell, Burn, Botman, Krafth, Shelvey, Joelinton, Guimarães, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, J.Murphy.

United XI B

Darlow, Targett, Dummett, Lascelles, Trippier, S.Longstaff, Anderson, Willock, Fraser, Wilson, Almirón.

Subs

M.Longstaff (on for Anderson), Turner-Cooke (unused), Muñoz (on for Almirón), A.Murphy (unused)

