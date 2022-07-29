Opinion

United we stand, Divided we fall – Come on now people…

This weekend sees two lucrative and exciting Newcastle United friendlies to savour and behold, a chance for Mams and Dads to give their bairns a cracking day out at our rejuvenated St James’ Park.

A grand old place and hopefully a ‘Field of Dreams’ where the ghosts of the likes of Gallacher, Milburn, Harvey, Robledo, White, Srnicek and Tiote still come out from the shadows of Leazes Park to play.

With all the debate about the plans for extending the stadium and still some arguments for moving, I hope all those present this weekend flare their nostrils, take a deep breath and suck all the history in. All 130 years of it on the same hallowed turf is certainly something special to be absorbed, no matter how old or young.

After a shorter summer break the new season will soon be upon us and for the first time in many years, there is genuine optimism and hope that Newcastle United are finally about to embark on a journey that is going to take us back to the very pinnacle of English football. Something not seen since the Edwardian era and one of our City’s greatest sons, Colin Veitch.

There is a feel-good factor in the region not seen since the Sir John Hall and Kevin Keegan days of the early to mid 1990s.

Where I live on the coast it is a pleasure to go out for my morning walk again, casually talking to friends and acquaintances I bump into, about our prospects this coming season.

I have just been talking to Stuey who shares the same birthday as me, although he is a few years older, and I swear that when he walked off he had a greater spring in his step than usual.

Lets all get behind Eddie Howe and the team from the off when Nottingham Forest come to town next weekend.

I’ve said it recently and I am going to say it again…

Once this black and white Juggernaut gets moving and starts clicking through the gears, eventually it will become impossible to slow down or stop.

HTL

