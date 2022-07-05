News

Two Newcastle United players make Burnley’s greatest ever Premier League team

Eddie Howe has recruited three Newcastle United players who have played for Burnley in the Premier League.

Indeed, the NUFC Head Coach bought Kieran Tripper when he was in charge at Turf Moor, a relationship which then helped Howe bring the England defender to St James’ Park.

Burnley fans have started voting for their greatest ever Premier League team and having chosen two so far, they are both current Newcastle United players…

Position by position, the Burnley fans are voting for their best ever player who has played for them in the top tier.

Up the Clarets independent Burnley site – 1 July 2022:

‘Earlier this week we launched the voting to select Burnley’s best team from the eight years in the Premier League.

We started with the goalkeepers and there were three candidates. Brian Jensen was goalkeeper during our 2009/10 season and for much of the other seven seasons we had Tom Heaton and Nick Pope in goal.

It was always going to be between the latter two and it would have been hard to believe just a few years ago that Heaton would be beaten into first place, but beaten he was.

Pope was the winner with 67% of the vote, followed by Heaton who secured 32% with Jensen winning just a few votes.’

Up the Clarets independent Burnley site – 4 July 2022:

‘Nick Pope was selected as the goalkeeper for our best ever Premier League team and we can now confirm that Kieran Trippier has joined him with a landslide win for the right-back position.

I don’t think the winner was ever really in any doubt and Tripps, who played all the games in the 2014/15 season before moving to Spurs, claimed a massive 89% of the vote with only Matt Lowton, who had 8% offering any sort of challenge.

It’s beginning to look like a Newcastle team with Pope and Trippier named but that will now change as we look for a full back partner for Tripps with the vote now underway to choose a left-back.’

Interesting to see if Chris Wood makes the list when they get to strikers.

With 46 goals in his four full Premier League seasons with Burnley, Wood scored double figures every season at the club.

Maybe Burnley fans will show some resentment towards Chris Wood, compared to the other two Newcastle United players voted in so far, with him moving mid-season and Burnley ending up relegated.

As for whether Jeff Hendrick will make this all star Burnley eleven…

