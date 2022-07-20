News

Trevor Sinclair predicts what will happen at Newcastle United next season

Trevor Sinclair has been looking ahead to the new football season.

The Premier League only 16 days away from kicking off on Friday 5 August.

Newcastle United kick off against Nottingham Forest on Saturday 6 August and Trevor Sinclair has made a prediction as to where Eddie Howe’s team will finish in the 2022/23 Premier League season.

Trevor Sinclair and Laura Woods speaking about the rapidly approaching 2022/23 Premier League season on Talksport – 20 July 2022:

Laura Woods:

“Who wins the Premier League next season?”

Trevor Sinclair:

“I think Man City might do the treble.”

Laura Woods:

“I didn’t expect you to say that.

“You’ve got City top, so I imagine Liverpool second? Who is third?”

Trevor Sinclair:

“Yep. Spurs are third. Chelsea fourth, Arsenal fifth, Manchester United sixth.”

Laura Woods:

“You’ve forgotten West Ham (who Sinclair used to play for)…”

Trevor Sinclair:

“They’re seventh and Newcastle are eighth.”

Interesting to see Trevor Sinclair having Newcastle United creeping into the top eight. However, he has kept it very safe and predictable overall.

The only change that he has made in the top seven from last season, is Chelsea and Tottenham swapping third and fourth positions. Leicester were eighth last season, three points ahead of Newcastle who were eleventh.

I’m not saying it will definitely be Newcastle United but I think this season ahead will see a chance in the usual ‘big’ / top six. It is going to be a mad season like no other, with a World Cup in the middle of it and so many demands on the usual suspects when it comes to how many players they will have out in Qatar, plus those clubs in European competition having to play those games in a far shorter timeframe.

By close of business on Sunday 13 November, there will have been 16 rounds of Premier League games and all six group games for the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League clubs.

All seven clubs that Trevor Sinclair predicts will finish ahead of Newcastle United, are competing in those European competitions.

Trevor Sinclair is one of the good guys and interesting to look back at what he said in early January. Remember, at that point most people had Newcastle down as relegation certainties after only one win in the first 19 Premier League matches.

After Trevor Sinclair said this below, Eddie Howe oversaw the third best second half of the season form with Newcastle, only Liverpool and Man City picking up more points than NUFC in the final 19 PL games.

Trevor Sinclair talking about Newcastle United via Twitter – 5 January 2022:

“So many people want Newcastle Utd to fail, get relegated and make a horlicks under their new ownership and opportunity.

“I don’t get it!!

“Great City to visit, great fans, who love the club plus they have it in their dna to entertain.

“Cmon the Geordies

“They just cant see the passion and glory like I’ve seen at that club in the Shearer & Sir Les days!!

“May not have won anything but that was the place to be once upon a time and will be again.”

