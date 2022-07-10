News

Tony Cascarino talks about Newcastle United under Eddie Howe and vanity signings in 2022

Tony Cascarino has been talking about Newcastle United.

The player turned pundit keen to talk about what has happened under Eddie Howe and the new owners.

Tony Cascarino in particular wanting to discuss ‘vanity signings’ at St James’ Park in these two 2022 transfer windows so far.

Cascarino declaring that the stand out thing is that there have been ZERO vanity signings made this year.

Seven permanent deals agreed with incoming individuals and absolutely no vanity signings made by Eddie Howe, Tony Cascarino instead declaring that the Newcastle United Head Coach ‘…just wants to buy really good players. That fit the DNA that he thinks suits Newcastle.’

Tony Cascarino points out the outstanding second half of the season form, only Liverpool and Man City picking up more than the 38 points Eddie Howe and his team picked up, 38 points from the final 19 PL games, this done with the help of clever quality signings and Cascarino states ‘They have all been signings that have been for a purpose.’

As Newcastle United fans, we have seen close up just what an impact Eddie Howe has had, both on the pitch and in the transfer market. Inheriting a total mess from Steve Bruce, Howe has done an outstanding job.

Great to see as well that now people such as Tony Cascarino are recognising the fact.

Tony Cascarino speaking to Talksport – 10 July 2022:

“Do you know what I have really loved about Newcastle?

“There has been no vanity signings.

“They have all been signings that have been for a purpose o,f a direction, and I think Eddie Howe has done a really low key…

“You know, all the names that were thrown out early doors when Newcastle were bought. What would happen to this club and who would be bought there, it has been a completely different process.

“It has been really slow and it has had a direction of how they improved the team.

“Lets remember, their form from January to the end of the season was exceptional, kept them up and to a quite healthy place in the Premier League in the end.

“But there have been no vanity signings and I don’t even think Eddie Howe…he just wants to buy really good players. That fit the DNA that he thinks suits Newcastle.”

