News

These 28 Newcastle United players seen arriving in Austria – Looks like 4 haven’t made trip

The Newcastle United players flew out to Austria on Sunday.

A nine day training camp as Eddie Howe looks to get his squad into the best shape possible for the 2022/23 Premier League season.

Ahead of the trip to Austria, United had their first pre-season friendly, Gateshead the visitors to the NUFC training ground on Saturday.

In the 5-1 win over Gateshead, Eddie Howe using 21 Newcastle United players in total, only Kell Watts playing the full match. A number of players who have been on international duty this summer not involved, after only returning for pre-season preparations late last week.

Newcastle United (first half): Martin Dúbravka, Kieran Trippier, Jamaal Lascelles, Kell Watts, Paul Dummett, Jonjo Shelvey, Elliot Anderson, Joe Willock, Matt Ritchie, Ryan Fraser, Callum Wilson

Newcastle United (second half): Karl Darlow, Emil Krafth, Kell Watts, Dan Burn, Matt Targett, Matty Longstaff, Joelinton, Sean Longstaff, Miguel Almirón, Allan Saint-Maximin, Jacob Murphy

The Newcastle United players have two more friendlies coming up shortly, whilst they are in Austria they will face German clubs 1860 Munich and Mainz 05.

A lot of debate amongst fans about who would and wouldn’t be included in the trip to Austria, NUFC supporters assuming that those who aren’t in Eddie Howe’s plans for next season, would be left at home.

The club put up a video on social media showing the Newcastle United players arriving at their hotel in Austria, this is who we spotted…

Goalkeepers

Martin Dubravka, Karl Darlow, Mark Gillespie, Nick Pope

Defenders

Kell Watts, Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Targett, Paul Dummett, Federico Fernandez, Jamal Lewis, Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman, Fabian Schar, Emil Krafth

Midfielders

Joe Willock, Jonjo Shelvey, Joelinton, Matty Longstaff, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Elliot Anderson

Wingers

Allan Saint-Maximin, Matt Ritchie, Ryan Fraser, Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron

Strikers

Callum Wilson, Chris Wood

So 28 Newcastle United players in total that we could see on the club’s social media video.

It basically looks like Eddie Howe has taken everybody who has been involved at the training ground in the week leading up to this trip to Austria.

Jeff Hendrick, Ciaran Clark and Dwight Gayle have been training with the under 23s, so no surprise that they couldn’t be seen. Indeed, yesterday saw both Sky Sports and The Telegraph report that Ciaran Clark is joining Sheffield United, with a medical understood to be planned for today.

Meanwhile, Javier Manquillo hasn’t been seen at all in any club photos or videos since the return to the training ground began on Friday 1 July, so no surprise he couldn’t be spotted in Austria either. No update by the club at all, so presumably the Spanish defender is injured and / or looking for a new club.

The only notable absentee from the club video on social media in Austria on Sunday, was no sign of Dan Burn. He played the second half of the friendly against Gateshead on Saturday and presumably he is in Austria but managed to elude the cameras, quite ironic when Big Dan Burn isn’t the easiest person to hide away! Hopefully he is one of 29 Newcastle United players on this trip to Austria and no injury issues having prevented him travelling (***Dan Burn featured prominently on NUFC official releases on social media on Monday, showing him joining in training with the rest of the squad).

