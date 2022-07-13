News

The Football Clubs in Europe with most debt – Yet still spending…

The Deloitte Football Money League 2022 was published in March, focusing on the football clubs that generated the most money.

The big news at the top end of the Deloitte Football Money League 2022 was that Manchester City were now at the very top for the first time.

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Barcelona were the next three when it came to the highest revenues, before you got to another Premier League club in fifth, Manchester United.

Now a study by Ace Football has used the 2o22 Deloitte report figures and highlighted the ten European clubs with the highest debt.

€1.35bn (Approx £1.14bn) Barcelona

€900m (Approx £761m) Juventus

€826m (Approx £698m) Tottenham

€702m (Approx £593m) Inter Milan

€666m (Approx £563m) AC Milan

€662m (Approx £559m) Real Madrid

€625m (Approx £528m) Arsenal

€523m (Approx £442m) Atletico Madrid

€450m (Approx £380m) Manchester United

€386m (Approx £326m) Liverpool

What is puzzling for many fans is how football clubs that are carrying so much debt, are able / allowed to then keep on spending big in the transfer market?

