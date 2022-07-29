News

Steve Bruce names best 18 players to have played under him – One from Newcastle United

Steve Bruce has named the best eleven players he has managed in his career, so far.

The former Newcastle United and Sunderland boss naming his top team of players plus seven subs.

Steve Bruce has had 12 management spells at 11 different clubs.

Taking charge of over a thousand games, his career includes 476 Premier League games in charge.

In his time at St James’ Park, Steve Bruce was team boss for 84 of his career 476 PL matches.

So what kind of impression did those Newcastle United players make on him?

Especially the Newcastle players costing £160m that were signed during Bruce’s time at the club?

Well, if you look below, only one Newcastle United player makes the Steve Bruce top 18, whilst he includes three from his Sunderland days…

Steve Bruce names the best team of players he has managed and seven subs – Talking to The Telegraph:

Chris Kirkland (Wigan)

Wes Brown (Sunderland)

Harry Maguire (Hull City)

John Terry (Aston Villa)

Andy Robertson (Hull City)

Lee Cattermole (Wigan & Sunderland)

Wilson Palacios (Wigan)

Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

Antonio Valencia (Wigan);

Christophe Duggary (Birmingham)

Allan Saint Maximan (Newcastle)

Subs:

Alan McGregor (Hull)

Matthew Upson (Birmingham)

Jake Livermore (Hull)

Tom Huddlestone (Hull)

Emile Heskey (Wigan)

Robbie Savage (Birmingham)

John Mensah (Sunderland)

I will leave it to you to decide who should or shouldn’t have been included in your opinion but £40m signing Joelinton is a big one, especially with Eddie Howe showing just how good a player he is.

