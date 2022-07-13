Opinion

Simon Jordan – This is interesting from him on the challenges now for Newcastle United

Simon Jordan has been talking about Newcastle United once again.

The former Crystal Palace owner looking at the challenges ahead for NUFC.

The second half of last season saw Eddie Howe and the new Newcastle United owners help produce an incredible change in form, NUFC going from looking certainties for relegation to then having the third best form in the division over the final 19 games.

So what are the possibilities / probabilities for Newcastle United now?

Simon Jordan thinks that it will still take another two or three years before the new owners help a new look Newcastle United ‘to start to deliver their potential’ but he does see this transformation / challenge coming.

The big questions of course are just how big is this transformation going to be and when we will see the fruits of that delivered?

Simon Jordan sees Newcastle United now ‘adding a real intrigue’ towards the upper end in the years to come BUT at the same time he also points out just how much tougher it is now, compared to when Man City were taking over back in 2008.

Interesting times ahead…

Simon Jordan speaking on Talksport – 23 July 2022:

“I think Newcastle will take two or three years to start to deliver their potential and what that potential will look like, is difficult to say.

“They are going to have to go some, they are really going to have to go some, to get to the standards…when Man City started the engines in 2008, look at the difference in the competition that is now rivalling Man City and how Man City have now gone on.

“There is a hell of a difference between Man City in 2008, buying Robinho, to Man City in 2022.

“Look at Liverpool’s evolution.

“Tottenham I think are going to be a threat, I really do.

“I think Chelsea will always be a threat.

“And Man Utd are going to wake up out of their slumber and eventually get themselves going.

“So Newcastle add a real intrigue to the situation, because of all the bad press that has gone with them previously with Mike Ashley’s ownership and the expectation of that particular fanbase and the opportunity with this ownership model.

“But I still think they have some really really hard yards before they get anywhere near the top six.”

