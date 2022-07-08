News

Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini found not guilty – Federal Criminal Court decision made public

Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini have been found not guilty.

An 11 day trial concluded on 22 June 2022 with the pair of them standing trial over a payment of 2m Swiss francs (approx £1.6m) made by Blatter to Platini in 2011.

Now the court verdict has been made public, with former FIFA president Sepp Blatter and vice-president Michel Platini both found not guilty following their fraud trial.

Looking at the situation overall beyond this particular court case, you can only shake your head when considering how football is run.

From domestic leagues such as the Premier League, right through to UEFA and FIFA, when it comes to the likes of the Euros and World Cups.

I still can’t believe that Russia and Qatar have ended up getting the chance to host these two World Cups…

That is only the tip of the iceberg though and considering football is supposed to be the world game, it is shocking when at every level fans are so far removed from any kind of say, never mind power to influence decisions.

BBC Sport report – 8 July 2022:

