News

Premier League official announcement – New Chair appointed

The Premier League have announced the appointment of a new Chair.

An official announcement on Tuesday revealing the news.

The announcement saying that all 20 Premier League clubs voted unanimously earlier today for Alison Brittain to take up the role.

Premier League announcement – 26 July 2022:

‘The Premier League is pleased to confirm Alison Brittain as its new Chair after clubs today voted unanimously in favour of her appointment. She will take over from Interim Chair Peter McCormick in early 2023.

Following an extensive search process led by the Premier League’s Nominations Committee, Alison was the outstanding candidate.

She is one of the country’s leading business executives with a first-class record in strategic leadership across different sectors. Since 2015, Alison has been the CEO of Whitbread PLC (FTSE 100), one of the UK’s oldest public companies, and now a leading hospitality business.

Alison has reshaped the business, selling Costa Coffee to Coca-Cola, improving efficiency, re-energising the culture and expanding Premier Inn internationally to provide a strong platform for growth for the future. She will be stepping down from her role at Whitbread in early 2023 and will then focus on serving as the Premier League Chair, as well as her other non-executive roles.

Distinguished career

Prior to Whitbread, Alison had a decades-long career as a senior executive in the financial services sector, firstly with Barclays PLC and latterly at Santander and Lloyds Banking Group PLC, where she successfully led the retail banking division.

Alison is currently the Senior Independent Director at Experian PLC and was recently announced as Chair designate of Dunelm Group PLC (FTSE 250).

She has been a member of the last three Prime Minister’s Advisory Boards and is a former Chair of The Financial Conduct Authority Practitioner Panel. She was awarded a CBE in 2019 and is also Deputy Chair and Trustee of the Prince’s Trust Council. She is passionate about football and the broader positive impact sport can have on society.

Alison said: “I have been a football fan since I was a child and so am absolutely delighted to be appointed Chair of the Premier League.

“The game is of enormous national importance, is loved by so many people around the world and can have a tremendous positive impact on communities. It will be a real privilege to be able to help to develop plans for the future and work with all the key stakeholders in the game to ensure its long-term sustainability and success.

“I am looking forward to working with Chief Executive Richard Masters, the Board and the clubs as we work together to ensure the ongoing growth and global success of the Premier League.”

Elite business leader

A spokesperson for the Premier League Board’s Nominations Committee said: “Alison is a first-class business leader with exceptional regulatory and governmental experience as well as outstanding personal qualities of integrity, energy and commitment to her work. We believe that she has all the skills needed to be the Premier League Chair.

“Alison is joining the League at a time of great opportunity. We believe her track record of providing organisations with strategic leadership and execution capability will enable us to continue to build on the Premier League’s position as a global market leader.”

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters added: “Alison has had a positive impact on every organisation she has been a part of, so I am delighted she is joining the Premier League as Chair.

“She has a tremendous track record in business, gets things done with a down-to-earth style and is well respected and liked in all the industries she has worked. She also has a keen interest in the game and how it can develop further and I am very much looking forward to working with her.”

Alison will Chair a Premier League Board with diverse skills and experience, comprising former senior media executive Mai Fyfield, technology venture capitalist Dharmash Mistry and Chief Executive Richard Masters.’

