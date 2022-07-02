Transfer Market

Premier League clubs summer spending – Sven Botman takes total beyond half a billion

The 2022 summer transfer window for the 20 Premier League clubs officially opened on Friday 10 June.

The window lasting 84 days / twelve weeks, until 11pm on Thursday 1 September when the window closes.

So far, twenty two of these transfer window days have passed, with 62 (including today – Saturday 2 July) remaining.

We are now at the point where 34 incoming signings by Premier League clubs have been confirmed (listed below), with some £500.5m committed already in initial transfer fees.

These signings made in the first three weeks (plus a day) of the window AND indeed a fair few agreed even before the transfer window actually opened.

With a reported £35m fee agreed between Lille and Newcastle United for Sven Botman and announced on Friday night , that takes the running total for Premier League clubs spend this window, sailing past the half a billion mark.

This window looking likely to be one of the busiest ones ever.

Indeed, as things stand, with the business done so far, the Premier League clubs are on track to beat their previous record of £1.43bn spent on signings back in summer 2017.

That summer of 2017 saw Newcastle United only contribute around £35m to that record spending by Premier League clubs, as Mike Ashley refused to properly back Rafa Benitez, despite the demands of a return to the top tier. Indeed, there was a net spend of only around £15m allowed by Ashley, as whilst Lejeune, Jacob Murphy, Manquillo, Merino, Atsu and Joselu were bought in, we saw Thauvin, Daryl Murphy, De Jong, Hanley, Riviere and Mbabu all leave.

So which Premier League clubs have been busy so far…?

A breakdown below for each club but after Tottenham and Liverpool, Newcastle United currently third top with £60m spent.

With any number of massive transfer fees set to happen (Sterling, Phillips, de Jong, Ake) and clubs such as Chelsea and Man Utd yet to even begin their spend, a lot of deals and cash still to come.

These are all of the Premier League signings announced so far (as per the official Premier League site and BBC Sport):

2 July

Dean Henderson [Man Utd – Nott’m Forest] Loan

1 July

Sven Botman [Lille – Newcastle United] Reported £35m

Richarlison [Everton – Tottenham] Reported £60m

Stefan Ortega Moreno [Arminia Bielefeld – Manchester City] Free

27 June

Alphonse Areola [Paris St-Germain – West Ham] £10.5m

26 June

Malcolm Ebiowei [Derby – Crystal Palace] Compensation set to be paid, reportedly around the £2m mark.

25 June

Taiwo Awoniyi [Union Berlin – Nottingham Forest] £17m

Joe Rothwell [Blackburn – Bournemouth] Free

24 June

Simon Adingra [FC Nordsjaelland – Brighton] Reported £6m

23 June

Nick Pope [Burnley – Newcastle] Reported £10m

22 June

Ryan Fredericks [West Ham – Bournemouth] Free

21 June

Armel Bella-Kotchap [VfL Bochum – Southampton] £8.6m

Fabio Viera [Porto – Arsenal] £34.2m

20 June

Nayef Aguerd [Rennes – West Ham] £30m

19 June

Calvin Ramsay [Aberdeen – Liverpool] £4.2m

17 June

Gavin Bazunu [Manchester City – Southampton] Reported £12m

Yves Bissouma [Brighton – Tottenham] Reported £25m

Julio Enciso [Libertad Asuncion – Brighton] Reported £9.5m

Mateusz Lis [Altay – Southampton] Free

Marc Roca [Bayern Munich – Leeds United] Reported £10m

14 June

Darwin Nunez [Benfica to Liverpool] Reported £64m

13 June

Erling Haaland [Borussia Dortmund – Man City] Reported £51m

10 June

Marquinhos [Sao Paulo – Arsenal] Reported £3m

Rasmus Kristensen [Red Bull Salzburg – Leeds] Reported £10m

8 June

Matt Targett [Aston Villa – Newcastle United] Reported £15m

Fraser Forster [Southampton – Tottenham] Free

4 June

Robin Olsen [Roma – Aston Villa] Reported £3m

1 June

Diego Carlos [Sevilla – Aston Villa] Reported £26m

31 May

Ivan Perisic [Inter Milan – Tottenham] Free

26 May

Brenden Aaronson [Red Bull Salzburg – Leeds] Reported £25m

23 May

Fabio Carvalho [Fulham – Liverpool] Reported initial £5m

Boubacar Kamara [Marseille – Aston Villa] Free

12 May

Philippe Coutinho [Barcelona – Aston Villa] Reported £17m

12 February

Matt Turner [New England Revolution – Arsenal] Reported £7.5m

This gives us the following breakdown of all 20 Premier League clubs as at noon 2 July 2022, total money spent so far and then the individual signings in brackets:

£85m Tottenham (Fraser Forster Free, Ivan Perisic Free, Yves Bissouma £25m, Richarlison £60m)

£73.2m Liverpool (Fabio Carvalho £5m, Darwin Nunez £64m, Calvin Ramsay £4.2m)

£60m Newcastle United (Matt Targett £15m, Nick Pope £10m, Sven Botman £35m)

£51m Man City (Erling Haaland £51m, Stefan Ortega Moreno)

£46m Aston Villa (Boubacar Kamara Free, Philippe Coutinho £17m, Robin Olsen £3m, Diego Carlos £26m)

£45m Leeds (Brenden Aaronson £25m, Marc Roca £10m, Rasmus Kristensen £10m)

£44.7m Arsenal (Matt Turner £7.5m, Marquinhos £3m, Fabio Viera £34.2m)

£40.5m West Ham (Nayef Aguerd £30m, Alphonse Areola £10.5m)

£20.6m Southampton (Gavin Bazunu £12m, Mateusz Lis Free, Armel Bella-Kotchap £8.6m)

£17m Nottingham Forest (Taiwo Awoniyi £17m, Dean Henderson loan)

£15.5m Brighton (Julio Enciso £9.5m, Simon Adingra £6m)

£2m Crystal Palace (Malcolm Ebiowei £2m)

£0 Bournemouth (Ryan Fredericks Free, Joe Rothwell free)

Yet to make a summer 2022 signing

Brentford, Chelsea, Everton, Fulham, Leicester, Man Utd, Wolves

