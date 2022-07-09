News

Premier League clubs summer spending – Newcastle United now sixth highest

The 2022 summer transfer window for the 20 Premier League clubs officially opened on Friday 10 June.

The window lasting 84 days / twelve weeks, until 11pm on Thursday 1 September when the window closes.

So far, twenty nine of these transfer window days have passed, with 55 (including today – Saturday 2 July) remaining.

We are now at the point where 47 incoming signings by Premier League clubs have been confirmed (listed below), with some £724m committed already in initial transfer fees.

These signings made in the first four weeks (plus a day) of the window.

This window looking likely to be one of the busiest ones ever, maybe the biggest ever.

Premier League clubs are now on track to beat their previous record of £1.43bn spent on signings back in summer 2017. With only around a third of this summer 2022 window gone, already past halfway in terms of beating that all-time record set five summers ago.

With any number of big signings (Sterling, Ake, de Jong etc) speculated as still set to happen, I can’t see how that record isn’t going to be broken, maybe even by the time the season kicks off in four weeks time.

So which Premier League clubs have been busy so far…?

A breakdown below for each club with Man City, Leeds and Arsenal leading the way, then Tottenham and Liverpool, before Newcastle United in sixth.

With any number of massive transfer fees set to happen (Sterling, Phillips, de Jong, Ake) and clubs such as Chelsea and Man Utd yet to even begin their spend, a lot of deals and cash still to come.

This gives us the following breakdown of all 20 Premier League clubs as at noon 2 July 2022, total money spent so far and then the individual signings in brackets:

£96m Man City (Erling Haaland £51m, Stefan Ortega Moreno, Kalvin Phillips £45m)

£91m Leeds (Brenden Aaronson £25m, Marc Roca £10m, Rasmus Kristensen £10m, Luis Sinisterra £21m, Tyler Adams £20m, Darko Gyabi £5m)

£89.7m Arsenal (Matt Turner £7.5m, Marquinhos £3m, Fabio Viera £34.2m, Gabriel Jesus £45m)

£85m Tottenham (Fraser Forster Free, Ivan Perisic Free, Yves Bissouma £25m, Richarlison £60m, Clement Lenglet Loan)

£73.2m Liverpool (Fabio Carvalho £5m, Darwin Nunez £64m, Calvin Ramsay £4.2m)

£60m Newcastle United (Matt Targett £15m, Nick Pope £10m, Sven Botman £35m)

£52.5m West Ham (Nayef Aguerd £30m, Alphonse Areola £10.5m, Flynn Downes £12m)

£46m Aston Villa (Boubacar Kamara Free, Philippe Coutinho £17m, Robin Olsen £3m, Diego Carlos £26m)

£35m Nottingham Forest (Taiwo Awoniyi £17m, Dean Henderson loan, Moussa Niakhate £13m, Giulian Biancone £5m)

£31.1m Southampton (Gavin Bazunu £12m, Mateusz Lis Free, Armel Bella-Kotchap £8.6m, Romeo Lavia £10.5m)

£17m Brentford (Aaron Hickey £17m)

£17m Fulham (Joao Palhinha £17m)

£15.5m Brighton (Julio Enciso £9.5m, Simon Adingra £6m)

£13m Man Utd (Tyrell Malacia £13m)

£2m Crystal Palace (Malcolm Ebiowei £2m)

£0 Bournemouth (Ryan Fredericks Free, Joe Rothwell free)

£0 Everton (James Tarkowski Free)

These are all of the Premier League signings announced so far (as per the official Premier League site and BBC Sport):

9 July

Aaron Hickey [Bologna – Brentford] Reported £17m

8 July

Clement Lenglet [Barcelona – Tottenham] Loan

7 July

Flynn Downes [Swansea – West Ham] Reported £12m

Luis Sinisterra [Feyenoord – Leeds] Reported £21m

6 July

Tyler Adams [RB Leipzig – Leeds] Reported £20m

Romeo Lavia [Manchester City – Southampton] Reported £10.5m

Moussa Niakhate [Mainz – Nottingham Forest] Reported £13m

5 July

Tyrell Malacia [Feyenoord – Manchester United] Reported £13m

4 July

Gabriel Jesus [Manchester City – Arsenal] Reported £45m

Joao Palhinha [Sporting – Fulham] Reported £17m

Kalvin Phillips [Leeds – Manchester City] Reported £45m

3 July

Giulian Biancone [Troyes – Nottingham Forest] Reported £5m

2 July

Dean Henderson [Man Utd – Nott’m Forest] Loan

James Tarkowski [Burnley – Everton] Free

1 July

Sven Botman [Lille – Newcastle United] Reported £35m

Richarlison [Everton – Tottenham] Reported £60m

Stefan Ortega Moreno [Arminia Bielefeld – Manchester City] Free

27 June

Alphonse Areola [Paris St-Germain – West Ham] £10.5m

26 June

Malcolm Ebiowei [Derby – Crystal Palace] Compensation set to be paid, reportedly around the £2m mark.

25 June

Taiwo Awoniyi [Union Berlin – Nottingham Forest] £17m

Joe Rothwell [Blackburn – Bournemouth] Free

24 June

Simon Adingra [FC Nordsjaelland – Brighton] Reported £6m

23 June

Nick Pope [Burnley – Newcastle] Reported £10m

22 June

Ryan Fredericks [West Ham – Bournemouth] Free

21 June

Armel Bella-Kotchap [VfL Bochum – Southampton] £8.6m

Fabio Viera [Porto – Arsenal] £34.2m

20 June

Nayef Aguerd [Rennes – West Ham] £30m

19 June

Calvin Ramsay [Aberdeen – Liverpool] £4.2m

17 June

Gavin Bazunu [Manchester City – Southampton] Reported £12m

Yves Bissouma [Brighton – Tottenham] Reported £25m

Julio Enciso [Libertad Asuncion – Brighton] Reported £9.5m

Mateusz Lis [Altay – Southampton] Free

Marc Roca [Bayern Munich – Leeds United] Reported £10m

14 June

Darwin Nunez [Benfica to Liverpool] Reported £64m

13 June

Erling Haaland [Borussia Dortmund – Man City] Reported £51m

10 June

Marquinhos [Sao Paulo – Arsenal] Reported £3m

Rasmus Kristensen [Red Bull Salzburg – Leeds] Reported £10m

8 June

Matt Targett [Aston Villa – Newcastle United] Reported £15m

Fraser Forster [Southampton – Tottenham] Free

4 June

Robin Olsen [Roma – Aston Villa] Reported £3m

1 June

Diego Carlos [Sevilla – Aston Villa] Reported £26m

31 May

Ivan Perisic [Inter Milan – Tottenham] Free

26 May

Brenden Aaronson [Red Bull Salzburg – Leeds] Reported £25m

23 May

Fabio Carvalho [Fulham – Liverpool] Reported initial £5m

Boubacar Kamara [Marseille – Aston Villa] Free

12 May

Philippe Coutinho [Barcelona – Aston Villa] Reported £17m

12 February

Matt Turner [New England Revolution – Arsenal] Reported £7.5m

