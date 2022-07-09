Premier League clubs summer spending – Newcastle United now sixth highest
The 2022 summer transfer window for the 20 Premier League clubs officially opened on Friday 10 June.
The window lasting 84 days / twelve weeks, until 11pm on Thursday 1 September when the window closes.
So far, twenty nine of these transfer window days have passed, with 55 (including today – Saturday 2 July) remaining.
We are now at the point where 47 incoming signings by Premier League clubs have been confirmed (listed below), with some £724m committed already in initial transfer fees.
These signings made in the first four weeks (plus a day) of the window.
This window looking likely to be one of the busiest ones ever, maybe the biggest ever.
Premier League clubs are now on track to beat their previous record of £1.43bn spent on signings back in summer 2017. With only around a third of this summer 2022 window gone, already past halfway in terms of beating that all-time record set five summers ago.
With any number of big signings (Sterling, Ake, de Jong etc) speculated as still set to happen, I can’t see how that record isn’t going to be broken, maybe even by the time the season kicks off in four weeks time.
So which Premier League clubs have been busy so far…?
A breakdown below for each club with Man City, Leeds and Arsenal leading the way, then Tottenham and Liverpool, before Newcastle United in sixth.
With any number of massive transfer fees set to happen (Sterling, Phillips, de Jong, Ake) and clubs such as Chelsea and Man Utd yet to even begin their spend, a lot of deals and cash still to come.
This gives us the following breakdown of all 20 Premier League clubs as at noon 2 July 2022, total money spent so far and then the individual signings in brackets:
£96m Man City (Erling Haaland £51m, Stefan Ortega Moreno, Kalvin Phillips £45m)
£91m Leeds (Brenden Aaronson £25m, Marc Roca £10m, Rasmus Kristensen £10m, Luis Sinisterra £21m, Tyler Adams £20m, Darko Gyabi £5m)
£89.7m Arsenal (Matt Turner £7.5m, Marquinhos £3m, Fabio Viera £34.2m, Gabriel Jesus £45m)
£85m Tottenham (Fraser Forster Free, Ivan Perisic Free, Yves Bissouma £25m, Richarlison £60m, Clement Lenglet Loan)
£73.2m Liverpool (Fabio Carvalho £5m, Darwin Nunez £64m, Calvin Ramsay £4.2m)
£60m Newcastle United (Matt Targett £15m, Nick Pope £10m, Sven Botman £35m)
£52.5m West Ham (Nayef Aguerd £30m, Alphonse Areola £10.5m, Flynn Downes £12m)
£46m Aston Villa (Boubacar Kamara Free, Philippe Coutinho £17m, Robin Olsen £3m, Diego Carlos £26m)
£35m Nottingham Forest (Taiwo Awoniyi £17m, Dean Henderson loan, Moussa Niakhate £13m, Giulian Biancone £5m)
£31.1m Southampton (Gavin Bazunu £12m, Mateusz Lis Free, Armel Bella-Kotchap £8.6m, Romeo Lavia £10.5m)
£17m Brentford (Aaron Hickey £17m)
£17m Fulham (Joao Palhinha £17m)
£15.5m Brighton (Julio Enciso £9.5m, Simon Adingra £6m)
£13m Man Utd (Tyrell Malacia £13m)
£2m Crystal Palace (Malcolm Ebiowei £2m)
£0 Bournemouth (Ryan Fredericks Free, Joe Rothwell free)
£0 Everton (James Tarkowski Free)
These are all of the Premier League signings announced so far (as per the official Premier League site and BBC Sport):
9 July
Aaron Hickey [Bologna – Brentford] Reported £17m
8 July
Clement Lenglet [Barcelona – Tottenham] Loan
7 July
Flynn Downes [Swansea – West Ham] Reported £12m
Luis Sinisterra [Feyenoord – Leeds] Reported £21m
6 July
Tyler Adams [RB Leipzig – Leeds] Reported £20m
Romeo Lavia [Manchester City – Southampton] Reported £10.5m
Moussa Niakhate [Mainz – Nottingham Forest] Reported £13m
5 July
Tyrell Malacia [Feyenoord – Manchester United] Reported £13m
4 July
Gabriel Jesus [Manchester City – Arsenal] Reported £45m
Joao Palhinha [Sporting – Fulham] Reported £17m
Kalvin Phillips [Leeds – Manchester City] Reported £45m
3 July
Giulian Biancone [Troyes – Nottingham Forest] Reported £5m
2 July
Dean Henderson [Man Utd – Nott’m Forest] Loan
James Tarkowski [Burnley – Everton] Free
1 July
Sven Botman [Lille – Newcastle United] Reported £35m
Richarlison [Everton – Tottenham] Reported £60m
Stefan Ortega Moreno [Arminia Bielefeld – Manchester City] Free
27 June
Alphonse Areola [Paris St-Germain – West Ham] £10.5m
26 June
Malcolm Ebiowei [Derby – Crystal Palace] Compensation set to be paid, reportedly around the £2m mark.
25 June
Taiwo Awoniyi [Union Berlin – Nottingham Forest] £17m
Joe Rothwell [Blackburn – Bournemouth] Free
24 June
Simon Adingra [FC Nordsjaelland – Brighton] Reported £6m
23 June
Nick Pope [Burnley – Newcastle] Reported £10m
22 June
Ryan Fredericks [West Ham – Bournemouth] Free
21 June
Armel Bella-Kotchap [VfL Bochum – Southampton] £8.6m
Fabio Viera [Porto – Arsenal] £34.2m
20 June
Nayef Aguerd [Rennes – West Ham] £30m
19 June
Calvin Ramsay [Aberdeen – Liverpool] £4.2m
17 June
Gavin Bazunu [Manchester City – Southampton] Reported £12m
Yves Bissouma [Brighton – Tottenham] Reported £25m
Julio Enciso [Libertad Asuncion – Brighton] Reported £9.5m
Mateusz Lis [Altay – Southampton] Free
Marc Roca [Bayern Munich – Leeds United] Reported £10m
14 June
Darwin Nunez [Benfica to Liverpool] Reported £64m
13 June
Erling Haaland [Borussia Dortmund – Man City] Reported £51m
10 June
Marquinhos [Sao Paulo – Arsenal] Reported £3m
Rasmus Kristensen [Red Bull Salzburg – Leeds] Reported £10m
8 June
Matt Targett [Aston Villa – Newcastle United] Reported £15m
Fraser Forster [Southampton – Tottenham] Free
4 June
Robin Olsen [Roma – Aston Villa] Reported £3m
1 June
Diego Carlos [Sevilla – Aston Villa] Reported £26m
31 May
Ivan Perisic [Inter Milan – Tottenham] Free
26 May
Brenden Aaronson [Red Bull Salzburg – Leeds] Reported £25m
23 May
Fabio Carvalho [Fulham – Liverpool] Reported initial £5m
Boubacar Kamara [Marseille – Aston Villa] Free
12 May
Philippe Coutinho [Barcelona – Aston Villa] Reported £17m
12 February
Matt Turner [New England Revolution – Arsenal] Reported £7.5m
