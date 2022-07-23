Opinion

Premier League clubs soar past £1bn mark – Record transfer window very soon

The 2022 summer transfer window for the 20 Premier League clubs officially opened on Friday 10 June.

The window lasting 84 days / twelve weeks, until 11pm on Thursday 1 September when the window closes.

So far, forty three of these transfer window days have passed, with 41 (including today – Saturday 23 July) remaining.

We are now at the point where 66 incoming signings by Premier League clubs have been confirmed (listed below), with some £1.02bn committed already in initial transfer fees.

The 20 Premier League clubs are now set for an all but guaranteed record summer window.

Premier League clubs are now on track to beat their previous record of £1.43bn spent on signings back in summer 2017.

The estimates of spending by Premier League clubs is probably a little conservative in the figures I have used from the various sources and we are just past halfway of this summer 2022 window, yet the Premier League clubs are already collectively past the 71% mark of that all-time record set five summers ago.

With any number of big signings speculated as still set to happen, I can’t see how that record isn’t going to be broken, maybe even by the time the season kicks off in two weeks time. With ‘only’ around another £400m of incoming signings needed to beat the record.

So which Premier League clubs have been busy so far…?

A breakdown below for each club with North London leading the way, Arsenal and Tottenham desperate to be competing once again.

Man City, Leeds, Chelsea, Liverpool and Man Utd are next.

Then Forest have now pushed Newcastle United down to ninth. Forest not only having to cope with the rise to the Premier League but having to do it without half a dozen or so loan signings who helped them get that promotion.

These are all of the Premier League signings announced so far (as per the official Premier League site and BBC Sport):

This gives us the following breakdown of all 20 Premier League clubs as at 11am 23 July 2022, total money spent so far:

£119.7m Arsenal (Matt Turner £7.5m, Marquinhos £3m, Fabio Viera £34.2m, Gabriel Jesus £45m, Oleksandr Zinchenko £30m)

£105m Tottenham (Fraser Forster Free, Ivan Perisic Free, Yves Bissouma £25m, Richarlison £60m, Clement Lenglet Loan, Djed Spence £20m)

£96m Man City (Erling Haaland £51m, Stefan Ortega Moreno free, Kalvin Phillips £45m)

£91m Leeds (Brenden Aaronson £25m, Marc Roca £10m, Rasmus Kristensen £10m, Luis Sinisterra £21m, Tyler Adams £20m, Darko Gyabi £5m, Sonny Perkins free)

£83m Chelsea (Kalidou Koulibaly £33m, Raheem Sterling £50m)

£73.2m Liverpool (Fabio Carvalho £5m, Darwin Nunez £64m, Calvin Ramsay £4.2m)

£70m Man Utd (Tyrell Malacia £13m, Lisandro Martinez £57m, Christian Eriksen free)

£63.5m Nottingham Forest (Taiwo Awoniyi £17m, Dean Henderson loan, Moussa Niakhate £13m, Giulian Biancone £5m, Neco Williams £17m,Brandon Aguilera £1m, Wayne Hennessey £0.5m, Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo £10m)

£60m Newcastle United (Matt Targett £15m, Nick Pope £10m, Sven Botman £35m)

£52.5m West Ham (Nayef Aguerd £30m, Alphonse Areola £10.5m, Flynn Downes £12m)

£46m Aston Villa (Boubacar Kamara Free, Philippe Coutinho £17m, Robin Olsen £3m, Diego Carlos £26m)

£41.1m Southampton (Gavin Bazunu £12m, Mateusz Lis Free, Armel Bella-Kotchap £8.6m, Romeo Lavia £10.5m, Joe Aribo £10m)

£33m Brentford (Aaron Hickey £17m, Keane Lewis-Potter £16m, Thomas Strakosha free, Ben Mee free)

£27m Fulham (Joao Palhinha £17m, Andreas Pereira £10m)

£23m Crystal Palace (Malcolm Ebiowei £2m, Cheick Doucoure £23m)

£20.5m Wolves (Nathan Collins £20.5m)

£15.5m Brighton (Julio Enciso £9.5m, Simon Adingra £6m)

£0 Bournemouth (Ryan Fredericks Free, Joe Rothwell free)

£0 Everton (James Tarkowski Free)

These are the most recent Premier League signings announced so far (as per the official Premier League site and BBC Sport):

22 July

Ben Mee [Burnley – Brentford] Free

Oleksandr Zinchenko [Man City – Arsenal] £30m

20 July

Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo [Huddersfield – Nottingham Forest] £10m

19 July

Djed Spence [Middlesbrough – Tottenham] £20m

Sonny Perkins [West Ham – Leeds] Free

17 July

Brandon Aguilera [Alajuelense – Nottingham Forest] Reported £1m

16 July

Kalidou Koulibaly [Napoli – Chelsea] Reported £33m

Lisandro Martinez [Ajax – Manchester United] Reported £57m

15 July

Christian Eriksen [Brentford – Manchester United] Free

Wayne Hennessey [Burnley – Nottingham Forest] Reported £0.5m

14 July

Thomas Strakosha [Lazio – Brentford] Free

13 July

Raheem Sterling [Manchester City – Chelsea] £50m

12 July

Nathan Collins [Burnley – Wolves] £20.5m

Keane Lewis-Potter [Hull City – Brentford] Reported £16m

