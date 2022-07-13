Opinion

Premier League clubs said unbelievable Covid impact – Yet now record summer spending!

The 2022 summer transfer window for the 20 Premier League clubs officially opened on Friday 10 June.

The window lasting 84 days / twelve weeks, until 11pm on Thursday 1 September when the window closes.

So far, thirty three of these transfer window days have passed, with 51 (including today – Wednesday 13 July) remaining.

We are now at the point where 53 incoming signings by Premier League clubs have been confirmed (listed below), with some £818.5m committed already in initial transfer fees.

Premier League clubs repeatedly said that there had been unbelievable Covid impact, something which had seriously damaged them for years to come, supposedly…

The reality is, that the 20 Premier League clubs are now set for record summer spending!

Premier League clubs are now on track to beat their previous record of £1.43bn spent on signings back in summer 2017.

With less than 40% (roughly 39%) of this summer 2022 window gone, the Premier League clubs are already collectively approaching 60% (roughly 57%) of that all-time record set five summers ago.

With any number of big signings (Sterling, Ake, de Jong etc) speculated as still set to happen, I can’t see how that record isn’t going to be broken, maybe even by the time the season kicks off in three and a half weeks time.

So which Premier League clubs have been busy so far…?

A breakdown below for each club with Man City, Leeds and Arsenal leading the way, then Tottenham and Liverpool, then Newcastle United in sixth.

The Premier League clubs are clearly going to carry on spending this summer and Newcastle United heavily rumoured to be one of those, with at least one major signing reportedly set to happen. The likes of Moussa Diaby and Alexander Isak amongst those speculated, with the NUFC transfer record expected to be broken once again, with Bruno Guimaraes costing £41.65m (including add-ons) in January 2022, which exceeded the £40mpaid for Joelinton back in July 2019.

This gives us the following breakdown of all 20 Premier League clubs as at noon 2 July 2022, total money spent so far and then the individual signings in brackets:

£96m Man City (Erling Haaland £51m, Stefan Ortega Moreno, Kalvin Phillips £45m)

£91m Leeds (Brenden Aaronson £25m, Marc Roca £10m, Rasmus Kristensen £10m, Luis Sinisterra £21m, Tyler Adams £20m, Darko Gyabi £5m)

£89.7m Arsenal (Matt Turner £7.5m, Marquinhos £3m, Fabio Viera £34.2m, Gabriel Jesus £45m)

£85m Tottenham (Fraser Forster Free, Ivan Perisic Free, Yves Bissouma £25m, Richarlison £60m, Clement Lenglet Loan)

£73.2m Liverpool (Fabio Carvalho £5m, Darwin Nunez £64m, Calvin Ramsay £4.2m)

£60m Newcastle United (Matt Targett £15m, Nick Pope £10m, Sven Botman £35m)

£52.5m West Ham (Nayef Aguerd £30m, Alphonse Areola £10.5m, Flynn Downes £12m)

£52m Nottingham Forest (Taiwo Awoniyi £17m, Dean Henderson loan, Moussa Niakhate £13m, Giulian Biancone £5m, Neco Williams £17m)

£46m Aston Villa (Boubacar Kamara Free, Philippe Coutinho £17m, Robin Olsen £3m, Diego Carlos £26m)

£41.1m Southampton (Gavin Bazunu £12m, Mateusz Lis Free, Armel Bella-Kotchap £8.6m, Romeo Lavia £10.5m, Joe Aribo £10m)

£33m Brentford (Aaron Hickey £17m, Keane Lewis-Potter £16m)

£27m Fulham (Joao Palhinha £17m, Andreas Pereira £10m)

£23m Crystal Palace (Malcolm Ebiowei £2m, Cheick Doucoure £23m)

£20.5m Wolves (Nathan Collins £20.5m)

£15.5m Brighton (Julio Enciso £9.5m, Simon Adingra £6m)

£13m Man Utd (Tyrell Malacia £13m)

£0 Bournemouth (Ryan Fredericks Free, Joe Rothwell free)

£0 Everton (James Tarkowski Free)

These are all of the Premier League signings announced so far (as per the official Premier League site and BBC Sport):

12 July

Nathan Collins [Burnley – Wolves] £20.5m

Keane Lewis-Potter [Hull City – Brentford] Reported £16m

11 July

Cheick Doucoure [Lens – Crystal Palace] Reported £21m

Andreas Pereira [Manchester United – Fulham] £10m

Neco Williams [Liverpool – Nottingham Forest] £17m

9 July

Aaron Hickey [Bologna – Brentford] Reported £17m

Joe Aribo [Rangers – Southampton] Reported £10m

8 July

Clement Lenglet [Barcelona – Tottenham] Loan

7 July

Flynn Downes [Swansea – West Ham] Reported £12m

Luis Sinisterra [Feyenoord – Leeds] Reported £21m

6 July

Tyler Adams [RB Leipzig – Leeds] Reported £20m

Romeo Lavia [Manchester City – Southampton] Reported £10.5m

Moussa Niakhate [Mainz – Nottingham Forest] Reported £13m

5 July

Tyrell Malacia [Feyenoord – Manchester United] Reported £13m

4 July

Gabriel Jesus [Manchester City – Arsenal] Reported £45m

Joao Palhinha [Sporting – Fulham] Reported £17m

Kalvin Phillips [Leeds – Manchester City] Reported £45m

3 July

Giulian Biancone [Troyes – Nottingham Forest] Reported £5m

2 July

Dean Henderson [Man Utd – Nott’m Forest] Loan

James Tarkowski [Burnley – Everton] Free

1 July

Sven Botman [Lille – Newcastle United] Reported £35m

Richarlison [Everton – Tottenham] Reported £60m

Stefan Ortega Moreno [Arminia Bielefeld – Manchester City] Free

27 June

Alphonse Areola [Paris St-Germain – West Ham] £10.5m

26 June

Malcolm Ebiowei [Derby – Crystal Palace] Compensation set to be paid, reportedly around the £2m mark.

25 June

Taiwo Awoniyi [Union Berlin – Nottingham Forest] £17m

Joe Rothwell [Blackburn – Bournemouth] Free

24 June

Simon Adingra [FC Nordsjaelland – Brighton] Reported £6m

23 June

Nick Pope [Burnley – Newcastle] Reported £10m

22 June

Ryan Fredericks [West Ham – Bournemouth] Free

21 June

Armel Bella-Kotchap [VfL Bochum – Southampton] £8.6m

Fabio Viera [Porto – Arsenal] £34.2m

20 June

Nayef Aguerd [Rennes – West Ham] £30m

19 June

Calvin Ramsay [Aberdeen – Liverpool] £4.2m

17 June

Gavin Bazunu [Manchester City – Southampton] Reported £12m

Yves Bissouma [Brighton – Tottenham] Reported £25m

Julio Enciso [Libertad Asuncion – Brighton] Reported £9.5m

Mateusz Lis [Altay – Southampton] Free

Marc Roca [Bayern Munich – Leeds United] Reported £10m

14 June

Darwin Nunez [Benfica to Liverpool] Reported £64m

13 June

Erling Haaland [Borussia Dortmund – Man City] Reported £51m

10 June

Marquinhos [Sao Paulo – Arsenal] Reported £3m

Rasmus Kristensen [Red Bull Salzburg – Leeds] Reported £10m

8 June

Matt Targett [Aston Villa – Newcastle United] Reported £15m

Fraser Forster [Southampton – Tottenham] Free

4 June

Robin Olsen [Roma – Aston Villa] Reported £3m

1 June

Diego Carlos [Sevilla – Aston Villa] Reported £26m

31 May

Ivan Perisic [Inter Milan – Tottenham] Free

26 May

Brenden Aaronson [Red Bull Salzburg – Leeds] Reported £25m

23 May

Fabio Carvalho [Fulham – Liverpool] Reported initial £5m

Boubacar Kamara [Marseille – Aston Villa] Free

12 May

Philippe Coutinho [Barcelona – Aston Villa] Reported £17m

12 February

Matt Turner [New England Revolution – Arsenal] Reported £7.5m

