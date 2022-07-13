Premier League clubs said unbelievable Covid impact – Yet now record summer spending!
The 2022 summer transfer window for the 20 Premier League clubs officially opened on Friday 10 June.
The window lasting 84 days / twelve weeks, until 11pm on Thursday 1 September when the window closes.
So far, thirty three of these transfer window days have passed, with 51 (including today – Wednesday 13 July) remaining.
We are now at the point where 53 incoming signings by Premier League clubs have been confirmed (listed below), with some £818.5m committed already in initial transfer fees.
Premier League clubs repeatedly said that there had been unbelievable Covid impact, something which had seriously damaged them for years to come, supposedly…
The reality is, that the 20 Premier League clubs are now set for record summer spending!
Premier League clubs are now on track to beat their previous record of £1.43bn spent on signings back in summer 2017.
With less than 40% (roughly 39%) of this summer 2022 window gone, the Premier League clubs are already collectively approaching 60% (roughly 57%) of that all-time record set five summers ago.
With any number of big signings (Sterling, Ake, de Jong etc) speculated as still set to happen, I can’t see how that record isn’t going to be broken, maybe even by the time the season kicks off in three and a half weeks time.
So which Premier League clubs have been busy so far…?
A breakdown below for each club with Man City, Leeds and Arsenal leading the way, then Tottenham and Liverpool, then Newcastle United in sixth.
The Premier League clubs are clearly going to carry on spending this summer and Newcastle United heavily rumoured to be one of those, with at least one major signing reportedly set to happen. The likes of Moussa Diaby and Alexander Isak amongst those speculated, with the NUFC transfer record expected to be broken once again, with Bruno Guimaraes costing £41.65m (including add-ons) in January 2022, which exceeded the £40mpaid for Joelinton back in July 2019.
This gives us the following breakdown of all 20 Premier League clubs as at noon 2 July 2022, total money spent so far and then the individual signings in brackets:
£96m Man City (Erling Haaland £51m, Stefan Ortega Moreno, Kalvin Phillips £45m)
£91m Leeds (Brenden Aaronson £25m, Marc Roca £10m, Rasmus Kristensen £10m, Luis Sinisterra £21m, Tyler Adams £20m, Darko Gyabi £5m)
£89.7m Arsenal (Matt Turner £7.5m, Marquinhos £3m, Fabio Viera £34.2m, Gabriel Jesus £45m)
£85m Tottenham (Fraser Forster Free, Ivan Perisic Free, Yves Bissouma £25m, Richarlison £60m, Clement Lenglet Loan)
£73.2m Liverpool (Fabio Carvalho £5m, Darwin Nunez £64m, Calvin Ramsay £4.2m)
£60m Newcastle United (Matt Targett £15m, Nick Pope £10m, Sven Botman £35m)
£52.5m West Ham (Nayef Aguerd £30m, Alphonse Areola £10.5m, Flynn Downes £12m)
£52m Nottingham Forest (Taiwo Awoniyi £17m, Dean Henderson loan, Moussa Niakhate £13m, Giulian Biancone £5m, Neco Williams £17m)
£46m Aston Villa (Boubacar Kamara Free, Philippe Coutinho £17m, Robin Olsen £3m, Diego Carlos £26m)
£41.1m Southampton (Gavin Bazunu £12m, Mateusz Lis Free, Armel Bella-Kotchap £8.6m, Romeo Lavia £10.5m, Joe Aribo £10m)
£33m Brentford (Aaron Hickey £17m, Keane Lewis-Potter £16m)
£27m Fulham (Joao Palhinha £17m, Andreas Pereira £10m)
£23m Crystal Palace (Malcolm Ebiowei £2m, Cheick Doucoure £23m)
£20.5m Wolves (Nathan Collins £20.5m)
£15.5m Brighton (Julio Enciso £9.5m, Simon Adingra £6m)
£13m Man Utd (Tyrell Malacia £13m)
£0 Bournemouth (Ryan Fredericks Free, Joe Rothwell free)
£0 Everton (James Tarkowski Free)
These are all of the Premier League signings announced so far (as per the official Premier League site and BBC Sport):
12 July
Nathan Collins [Burnley – Wolves] £20.5m
Keane Lewis-Potter [Hull City – Brentford] Reported £16m
11 July
Cheick Doucoure [Lens – Crystal Palace] Reported £21m
Andreas Pereira [Manchester United – Fulham] £10m
Neco Williams [Liverpool – Nottingham Forest] £17m
9 July
Aaron Hickey [Bologna – Brentford] Reported £17m
Joe Aribo [Rangers – Southampton] Reported £10m
8 July
Clement Lenglet [Barcelona – Tottenham] Loan
7 July
Flynn Downes [Swansea – West Ham] Reported £12m
Luis Sinisterra [Feyenoord – Leeds] Reported £21m
6 July
Tyler Adams [RB Leipzig – Leeds] Reported £20m
Romeo Lavia [Manchester City – Southampton] Reported £10.5m
Moussa Niakhate [Mainz – Nottingham Forest] Reported £13m
5 July
Tyrell Malacia [Feyenoord – Manchester United] Reported £13m
4 July
Gabriel Jesus [Manchester City – Arsenal] Reported £45m
Joao Palhinha [Sporting – Fulham] Reported £17m
Kalvin Phillips [Leeds – Manchester City] Reported £45m
3 July
Giulian Biancone [Troyes – Nottingham Forest] Reported £5m
2 July
Dean Henderson [Man Utd – Nott’m Forest] Loan
James Tarkowski [Burnley – Everton] Free
1 July
Sven Botman [Lille – Newcastle United] Reported £35m
Richarlison [Everton – Tottenham] Reported £60m
Stefan Ortega Moreno [Arminia Bielefeld – Manchester City] Free
27 June
Alphonse Areola [Paris St-Germain – West Ham] £10.5m
26 June
Malcolm Ebiowei [Derby – Crystal Palace] Compensation set to be paid, reportedly around the £2m mark.
25 June
Taiwo Awoniyi [Union Berlin – Nottingham Forest] £17m
Joe Rothwell [Blackburn – Bournemouth] Free
24 June
Simon Adingra [FC Nordsjaelland – Brighton] Reported £6m
23 June
Nick Pope [Burnley – Newcastle] Reported £10m
22 June
Ryan Fredericks [West Ham – Bournemouth] Free
21 June
Armel Bella-Kotchap [VfL Bochum – Southampton] £8.6m
Fabio Viera [Porto – Arsenal] £34.2m
20 June
Nayef Aguerd [Rennes – West Ham] £30m
19 June
Calvin Ramsay [Aberdeen – Liverpool] £4.2m
17 June
Gavin Bazunu [Manchester City – Southampton] Reported £12m
Yves Bissouma [Brighton – Tottenham] Reported £25m
Julio Enciso [Libertad Asuncion – Brighton] Reported £9.5m
Mateusz Lis [Altay – Southampton] Free
Marc Roca [Bayern Munich – Leeds United] Reported £10m
14 June
Darwin Nunez [Benfica to Liverpool] Reported £64m
13 June
Erling Haaland [Borussia Dortmund – Man City] Reported £51m
10 June
Marquinhos [Sao Paulo – Arsenal] Reported £3m
Rasmus Kristensen [Red Bull Salzburg – Leeds] Reported £10m
8 June
Matt Targett [Aston Villa – Newcastle United] Reported £15m
Fraser Forster [Southampton – Tottenham] Free
4 June
Robin Olsen [Roma – Aston Villa] Reported £3m
1 June
Diego Carlos [Sevilla – Aston Villa] Reported £26m
31 May
Ivan Perisic [Inter Milan – Tottenham] Free
26 May
Brenden Aaronson [Red Bull Salzburg – Leeds] Reported £25m
23 May
Fabio Carvalho [Fulham – Liverpool] Reported initial £5m
Boubacar Kamara [Marseille – Aston Villa] Free
12 May
Philippe Coutinho [Barcelona – Aston Villa] Reported £17m
12 February
Matt Turner [New England Revolution – Arsenal] Reported £7.5m
