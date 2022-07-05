News

Plans drawn up for state of the art Newcastle United training ground – New location

Great news on the Newcastle United training ground front.

The current facility had / has become an increasing embarrassment for a Premier League club.

Mike Ashley, like he did in every other area of the club, blocking any kind of proper investment in the infrastructure of Newcastle United.

However, all change under the new owners.

Last week, North Tyneside council approving the essential Newcastle United training ground improvements to the existing site.

Those improvements to the current facilities actually a short-term solution, with the new NUFC owners looking to identify a new location for a brand new Newcastle United training ground, that will help them compete with the best of the Premier League.

Well Tuesday morning has brought an update on that front as well.

Craig Hope of The Mail saying about the intended brand new Newcastle United training ground, that his information from sources, is that a likely location has been identified.

The man from The Mail saying that whilst it is still at research stage, the club’s owners have had plans drawn up for a site at Parklands, next to Newcastle racecourse. Craig saying that Newcastle firm Ryder Architecture is involved and that whilst other locations are still being considered, this Parklands one is looking favourite according to his sources.

The Reuben family already own Newcastle racecourse and no major surprise if it turns out they own the land at this nearby Parklands location. Certainly, I’m guessing at the very least they will have been aware of this area of land as a possible location for the intended Newcastle United training ground.

The new owners having previously declared what as fans we already knew, that the current training complex (pictured above) is not fit for purpose and it “falls significantly below the Premier League and perhaps even Championship standards” when submitting those improvement plans to North Tyneside council.

In advance of that planning approval to the existing facility, the Newcastle United owners had gone ahead with major preparation work. This preparation work not needing the council approval BUT giving the club a major boost in getting the overall short-term fix project completed ASAP. Whilst those plans for the totally new Newcastle United training ground continued to be worked on.

Mike Ashley promised in 2013 that a new essential state of the art training ground would be built as quickly as possible, Ashley saying that without it, the club wouldn’t be able to compete at the right end of the Premier League. To this day not one brick was ever laid…

