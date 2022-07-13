Transfer Market

Paul Heckingbottom believes very important that Ciaran Clark wanted Sheffield United move

Ciaran Clark is set to be the latest to leave Newcastle United.

The 32 year old central defender was having his medical on Tuesday before completing a move to Bramall Lane.

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom believing that it was very important that Ciaran Clark wanted Sheffield United move ahead of other Championship clubs that were looking to sign him.

The season-long loan deal expected to be officially announced today.

With Ciaran Clark only contracted until 30 June 2023 at St James’ Park, this will effectively mean his time with Newcastle United is over when he signs on loan for Sheffield United.

Paul Heckingbottom speaking to Yorkshire Live about Ciaran Clark:

“He’s played at international level, this league and the one above and also the fact he wanted to come here.

“We weren’t the only ones wanting to take him but he wanted to come to us and we say all the time how important that is.

“If we get that over the line it should be a good one for us.

“We’re looking to do something on loan, it’s not definite (yet) but hopefully it will be pretty soon.

“The medical is where we are at, so not going to talk about anything that’s not happened, we’ll wait, but I’m expecting it.

“If we get it done I’ll talk like that.

“He’s experienced, he’s got promotion out of this league (with Newcastle United).

“Good in both boxes and gives us balance on the left hand side with Robbo.

“So he ticks a lot of boxes for us.”

