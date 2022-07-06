News

Only two Newcastle United players yet to return for pre-season as 9 extras noted today

Five days ago we saw Eddie Howe and the Newcastle United return to the training ground.

Friday 1 July seeing the NUFC first team squad returning to work, beginning pre-season preparations.

This summer even more important, as with such a busy season ahead, including a World Cup in the middle of the Premier League campaign, it is a shorter close season than normal.

On Friday, the return of the Newcastle United players to the training ground saw the club releasing various photos and videos.

In the club releases, we spotted the following 19 Newcastle United players last Friday (1 July):

Martin Dubravka, Mark Gillespie

Kell Watts, Dan Burn, Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Targett, Paul Dummett, Federico Fernandez, Jamal Lewis

Joe Willock, Jonjo Shelvey, Joelinton, Matty Longstaff, Sean Longstaff,

Allan Saint-Maximin, Matt Ritchie, Ryan Fraser, Jacob Murphy

Callum Wilson

As well as those 19 first team squad players, there were four from last season’s Under 23 group also pictured. These were Isaac Westendorf, Joe Oliver, Lucas De Bolle and Jay Turner-Cooke.

Moving forward, today (Wednesday 6 July) we saw NUFC internationals take centre stage, returning for pre-season training after having been allowed an extra few days off due to having been away with their national squads in June.

Once again, the club keen to show the various Newcastle United players returning for duty, looking at the club releases we saw:

Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman, Nick Pope, Bruno Guimaraes, Fabian Schar, Emil Krafth, Elliot Anderson and Miguel Almiron all back now.

An exclusive from The Mail this morning, revealed that Ciaran Clark, Jeff Hendrick and Dwight Gayle had all been sent by Eddie Howe to train with the Under 23s.

So what does that leave us with?

Well, that trio now training at the Academy facility, plus 27 first team squad players listed above having been seen between Friday and today involved in pre-season preparations. To add to that, Karl Darlow has now also returned, included in images released today by NUFC.

Which leaves us with only Chris Wood and Javier Manquillo so far not accounted for.

Wood was the very last Newcastle United player to finish international duty this summer, when losing in a play-off against Costa Rica on 14 June, meaning he and his New Zealand teammates won’t be going to the Qatar World Cup. Only 22 days ago that play-off, so maybe Wood allowed an extra extra day or two before returning. No idea on Javier Manquillo though.

The season kicks off in only just over four weeks time and Newcastle United have to do absolutely everything they can in the meantime to ensure they hit the ground running, facing Nottingham Forest in the first match on Saturday 6 August.

A behind closed doors friendly against Gateshead on Friday, then departing next week for a training camp in Austria which includes friendlies in nine and twelve days time against 1860 Munich and Mainz 05 respectively.

Great to have three players bought in already this transfer window and hopefully maybe at least one more new signing might join the likes of Botman, Targett and Pope on the plane to Austria next week.

