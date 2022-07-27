News

Official confirmation that leaked Newcastle United 2022/23 Away Shirt was correct

The new Newcastle United 2022/23 Away Shirt has been officially confirmed.

Official Castore social media postings, confirming that the leaked Newcastle United 2022/23 Away Shirt images (see below) that circulated earlier this summer were on the money.

The official launch has of course added the shirt sponsor to what the leaked images were showing, as well as the new sleeve sponsor revealed last night.

The new Newcastle United 2022/23 Away Shirt / Kit will be available to buy as from 10am this Friday (29 July 2022) both instore and online at the official club shops.

Castore having posted on their official Instagram:

“Coming soon… the @NUFC Away Kit. Available to buy online & in-store 10am 29th July 2022. #BetterNeverStops”

The image released along with the text, confirming the blue and gold colours of the previously leaked images.

The Mag – 25 May 2022:

Fans awaiting with interest for the new kits to be made public for next season, including the Newcastle United 2022/23 Away Shirt to be unveiled.

This will be the second season of kits released as part of the club deal with Castore.

However, a leaked image of what was claimed to be the new Newcastle United 2022/23 Away Shirt design, was circulated on social media two weeks ago.

That leaked claimed image a fortnight ago was this one…

It obviously remains to be seen whether or nor this leaked Newcastle United 2022/23 Away Shirt is eventually officially confirmed as the real thing.

However, new better quality images of the claimed leaked Newcastle United 2022/23 Away Shirt have now been circulated on social media.

The Retro NUFC Twitter account showing these images today (25 May 2022):

The back of the claimed leaked shirt…

As well as the Castore branding on it…

Every year we have seen at some point the new upcoming kits revealed via other sources online, before the club and kit partner do any kind of official launch.

Still no sponsors on this claimed leaked Newcastle United 2022/23 Away Shirt and that is obviously one of the many much anticipated aspects of the new ownership, which new sponsors they will potentially be bringing in to help finance progress in the upcoming years.

As for whether or not these leaked images are the real deal. The original photos that circulated two weeks ago pretty much convinced me, especially considering the website(s) they were featured on, sites which have regularly in the past shown in advance NUFC kits (and those of other clubs) that later proved to be genuine. For me, these latest / new leaked images pretty much rubber stamping the likelihood (certainty?) of this being what the players (and fans) will be wearing next season.

