News

Official club announcement – Make public new Newcastle United 2022/23 away shirt

5 hours ago
14 comments
The club have revealed the new Newcastle United 2022/23 away shirt.

An official announcement on Thursday afternoon making public the new Newcastle United away kit for the 2022/23 season.

Fans able to buy this new Newcastle United 2022/23 away shirt from Friday.

Newcastle United official announcement – 28 July 2022:

‘Newcastle United’s 2022/23 Castore away kit will be available to purchase both in-store and online from 10am on Friday.

Designed with a navy colourway and gold detailing, and adorned with a sleeve print inspired by the Leazes Stand, the away kit exists to celebrate the famous home of Newcastle United.

Newcastle United Away Kit Launch 2022

The Magpies’ kits are expertly crafted with Castore’s blend of high-stretch fabrics, offering an outstanding fit and freedom of movement for players and supporters alike.

The ‘Pro’ edition, worn by the players, features a range of technological advancements, with exceptional materials and laser-cut ventilation to enhance performance on the pitch.

All adult shirts will feature Newcastle United’s primary sponsor, FUN88, across the chest.

Supporters can order the 2022/23 Newcastle United away kit from 10am on Friday at shop.nufc.co.uk and in store.’

