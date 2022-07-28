News

Official club announcement – Make public new Newcastle United 2022/23 away shirt

The club have revealed the new Newcastle United 2022/23 away shirt.

An official announcement on Thursday afternoon making public the new Newcastle United away kit for the 2022/23 season.

Fans able to buy this new Newcastle United 2022/23 away shirt from Friday.

Newcastle United official announcement – 28 July 2022:

‘Newcastle United’s 2022/23 Castore away kit will be available to purchase both in-store and online from 10am on Friday.

Designed with a navy colourway and gold detailing, and adorned with a sleeve print inspired by the Leazes Stand, the away kit exists to celebrate the famous home of Newcastle United.

The Magpies’ kits are expertly crafted with Castore’s blend of high-stretch fabrics, offering an outstanding fit and freedom of movement for players and supporters alike.

The ‘Pro’ edition, worn by the players, features a range of technological advancements, with exceptional materials and laser-cut ventilation to enhance performance on the pitch.

All adult shirts will feature Newcastle United’s primary sponsor, FUN88, across the chest.

Supporters can order the 2022/23 Newcastle United away kit from 10am on Friday at shop.nufc.co.uk and in store.’

