News

Nottingham Forest tickets go on sale in just over an hour – Good luck

Just a quick reminder that Nottingham Forest tickets will go on sale in just over an hour’s time.

Good luck for all of you hoping to be there for this first match of the season.

Tens of thousands of memberships were sold when the club opened up sales of them two weeks ago, memberships that will be essential for anybody hoping to buy tickets match by match.

It will be interesting to see on what scale this (online) stampede for Nottingham Forest tickets will be, how quickly they will sell out.

With the club only selling around 1,000 new season tickets this summer, there should be a relatively high amount of match by match tickets available this coming season, as was the case last season. Demand will of course still exceed supply but hopefully for most matches, the majority of those wanting to get a ticket will be able to do so.

The Nottingham Forest tickets go on sale at 10am today (Tuesday 12 July) to Season Ticket Holders and Members – online sales only. Sales are limited to one per member / season ticket holder.

Newcastle United say that there will then be an online general sale of any remaining Nottingham Forest tickets from 10am on Tuesday 26 July. However, fair to say that anybody hoping for tickets still remaining then, is an eternal optimist.

The schedule of NUFC Premier League games (see below) for August and September has now been confirmed after UK broadcasters chose their live games.

The next announcement awaited is Friday 29 July 2022, when the October 2022 Premier League live TV matches are scheduled to be announced (though sometimes announcement ends up a day / days later than on the schedule).

Saturday 6 August 2022 – Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest (3pm)

Saturday 13 August – Brighton v Newcastle (3pm)

Sunday 21 August – Newcastle v Man City (4.30pm) Sky Sports

(Week commencing) Monday 22 August – League Cup second round matches will be played.

Sunday 28 August – Wolves v Newcastle (2pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 31 August – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) BT Sport

Saturday 3 September – Newcastle v Crystal Palace

Sunday 11 September – West Ham v Newcastle (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 September – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

